Cast & Creative Team Announced for World Premiere of TO THE YELLOW HOUSE at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of to the yellow house, by Kimber Lee (tokyo fish story), directed by former Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller (Playhouse's Light Up the Sky), running November 16 - December 12 in the Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre.

The cast features Alton Alburo (Ma Yi's The Wong Kids) as "Henri," Frankie J. Alvarez (HBO's Looking) as "Theo," UC San Diego Theatre & Dance Faculty Member Marco Barricelli (Broadway's Tamara) as "Cormon/Jean-LÃ©on GÃ©rÃ´me/Gaugin," DeLeon Dallas (Playhouse's Wild Goose Dreams) as "Bernard," Deidrie Henry (Center Theatre Group's A Raisin in the Sun) as "Agostina," Brooke Ishibashi (Playhouse's Cambodian Rock Band) as "Marie/Sophie" and Paco Tolson (Manhattan Theatre Club's Vietgone) as "Vincent." The ensemble includes six UC San Diego MFA students: Grayson Heyl, Noah Israel, Noah Keeling, Jada Alston Owens, Natalia Quintero-Riestra and Jordan C. Smith.

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (Playhouse's Cambodian Rock Band, The Last Tiger in Haiti), Scenic Designer; Playhouse 2021/22 Resident Artist David Israel Reynoso (Playhouse's Queens, WOW Festival's Las QuinceaÃ±eras, Waking La Llorona), Costume Designer; Masha Tsimring, Lighting Designer; Palmer Hefferan, Sound Designer; Nicholas Hussong, Projection Designer; Justin Ellington, Original Music; Alberto Alvarado, Wig Designer; tbd casting co. (Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA and Margaret Dunn, CSA) and Jacole Kitchen, Casting; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; and UC San Diego Theatre & Dance Faculty Member Lora K. Powell, Stage Manager.

"Kimber Lee populates her riveting new play with characters every bit as vibrant and lively as one of van Gogh's masterpieces. This fantastically-talented cast is perfectly suited to tell her story of a revolutionary artist on the cusp of finding his brilliance," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

February 1886. Vincent van Gogh is broke again. Trailing past-due notices and annoyed innkeepers, he arrives unexpectedly at his brother's doorstep in Montmartre determined to make another fresh start. Caught in the colorful whirl of the Parisian art scene, he drinks too much, falls in love with the wrong woman, argues with everyone - and paints. Night and day he works to translate what he feels onto the canvas, relentlessly chasing a new form of expression that seems to be always around the next corner. But at what point in an endless cycle of failures do faith and persistence become delusion and foolishness? to the yellow house is a meditation on love, art and not being popular.

COVID-19 SAFETY: Throughout the run of to the yellow house, La Jolla Playhouse will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test for patrons within 48 hours of their performance. The Playhouse will also be requiring that masks be worn by individuals in all indoor spaces, including the lobbies, restrooms and theatres. Additionally, all Playhouse staff, artists and volunteers will be fully vaccinated, and staff and volunteers will be wearing masks. The Playhouse will continue to evaluate its COVID safety plans in view of local health conditions and guidance from Federal, State and local authorities and will notify patrons of any changes. More at lajollaplayhouse.org/plan-your-visit/covid-safety/.

For more information visit: LaJollaPlayhouse.org