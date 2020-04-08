Carlsbad Playreaders Announce Postponements and Cancellations

Rean an important update from Carlsbad Playreaders:

"To our Wonderful Playreaders Audience,

Like you, the Carlsbad Playreaders Board and Artistic Director have been closely following the progression of COVID-19 and recommended precautions coming from the CDC and World Health Organization.

In light of the recommendations by Governor Gavin Newsom, the County, and the California Department of Health regarding public gatherings, we have decided to cancel the Carlsbad Playreaders' May 4th production of How to Survive an Apocalypse and the June 15th production of Abe Lincoln and Tom at the White House. Your good health and slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 virus to ensure the well-being of our community are our top priorities during this uncertain time.



We greatly appreciate your patience and support as we continue to monitor the situation and will keep you informed of any additional adjustments. We are looking into options for transferring our canceled productions into the 2021 season.

We look forward to sharing our provocative, heartwarming, and exciting readings with you as soon as we can!"

For more information, visit www.carlsbadplayreaders.org.





