CHAPATTI To Be Presented At Scripps Ranch Theatre Featuring Robert May And Grace Delaney

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues Season 44 with Chapatti by Christian O’Reilly, directed by Christopher Williams. The production runs February 2-25, 2024 on the campus of Alliant International University.

Romance is a distant memory for two lonely animal-lovers living in Dublin. When forlorn Dan and his dog Chapatti cross paths with the amiable Betty and her nineteen cats, an unexpected spark begins a warm and gentle story about two people re-discovering the importance of human companionship. The talented cast includes Robert May as Dan and Grace Delaney as Betty.

Director, Christopher Williams, shared. “I’m grateful to be returning to SRT to direct the heartfelt, Irish play, Chapatti. What appeals to me most about the play is the honesty of O’Reilly’s characters. The two strangers have lost the loves in their lives and are questioning what’s left for them in the world. With practical dialogue and direct address to the audience, there’s a feeling of sitting in the kitchen and listening to a friend struggle to find their new path. O’Reilly almost beckons the audience to verbally advise these two souls.

A ‘two-hander’ is always challenging, so you need great actors to take us on the journey. Thankfully, we have two marvelous talents in Grace Delaney and Robert May. I’ve had the pleasure of working with both in the past. I worked with Grace almost 20 years ago when she was a student of the Actor’s Academy at MiraCosta College and I directed Robert as Governor Ned Newly in The Outsider last season. Both actors are adept and have huge hearts to share, which is crucial for their upcoming roles.

I’m excited to work with a mostly new design team to me. I find it very inspiring to work with artists that have their own ideas and enjoy collaboration. The conversations we’ve had thus far assure me that we’ll have great visions to share.

I believe this play will speak to many of us that have felt a sense of loneliness, especially coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, but looking with hope to what could be next and where we could find true companionship. And for us animal lovers out there, O’Reilly layers in a little extra with very familiar and relatable bonds to our four legged friends.”

Christopher Williams’ talented production team includes the following.

Stage Manager Tim Benson

Producer Ruth Russell

Set Design Tony Cucuzzella

Props Design/Set Dressing Morgan Zwonitzer

Lighting Design Deanna Tretheway

Sound Design Ted Leib

Costume Design Marcene Drysdale

Sensitivity/Intimacy Director D. Candis Paule

Christopher Williams (Director) is an actor, director, producer, fight director and stage manager. He is also the former Associate Artistic Director of North Coast Rep and founding Artistic Director of Oceanside Theatre Company. Directing credits include: The Outsider (SRT); Desperate Measures, Visiting Mr. Green, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Gabriel (NCRT); Romeo & Juliet, MacBeth, Julius Caesar (Southwest Shakespeare); Julius Caesar (New Village Arts); I Hate Hamlet (Intrepid Theatre); Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, Biloxi Blues, Light Falling Down, The Elephant Man (Oceanside Theatre). He was also a producer of the WWII feature film, WALKING WITH THE ENEMY, starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Jonas Armstrong.

GRACE DELANEY (Betty) is an actor, assistant director, dialect coach and dramaturg for many theaters in San Diego, Los Angeles and Dublin, Ireland. Originally from Dublin, Grace has been between Europe and San Diego for the past 23 years, acting in film and also acting, creating and teaching in theater. Some favorite roles include: Aunt Pat in The Ferryman, Maggie in Dancing at Lughnasa (NVA); Maggie in The Shadow Box (MCC); Nurse in Romeo and Juliet (PP) and many others. Thanks to Chris, Robert and everyone involved in Chapatti and to you, our wonderful audience! Gurbh mile maith agat agus gra, a Brian, agus i bhfad nios mo a thabhairt duit. With love for Juanita, Anna and Alex, and dedicated to their wonderful James, who made the World a better place with his Heart, his love for his Family, and his love, passion, dedication and commitment to this Art. One of Life's Good Eggs. Fact!

ROBERT MAY (Dan) holds an MFA in Acting from the University of Arizona and has appeared on stages around the country. Favorite roles include: Ned Newley in The Outsider, Mark Rothko in Red, Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew, Vershinin in Three Sisters, Jed Rowen in The Kentucky Cycle, and Scottie Templeton in Tribute. Robert is also an award-winning director, sound designer, woodworker, and handyman.

Scripps Ranch Theatre (SRT) is a professional theatre company located on the campus of Alliant International University and is celebrating its 44th Season. Helmed by Artistic Director, Jill Drexler, Scripps Ranch Theatre produces a mainstage season in their intimate 118 seat space. SRT strives to share stories that engage the heart and mind. To learn more, visit www.scrippsranchtheatre.org

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a preview performance on Friday, February 2nd, and a Press Opening on Saturday, February 3rd at 7:30pm. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at Click Here or contact SRT Patron Services at 858-395-0573.