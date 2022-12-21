CCAE Theatricals Announces Cast For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical.

This rarely done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp and Managing Producer, Jordan Beck announces the casting of Sunday in the Park with George running February 17 - March 5, 2023. Produced by CCAE Theatricals. T.J. Dawson, artistic director of 3D Theatricals in Anaheim, will direct the 1985 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.

"This is a show I have always cherished since I first saw the original company and yet been terrified to bring to the stage because it feels so personal," said Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp. "The story exposes the vulnerability of art and how that deeply affects the artists who create it. Sunday in the Park with George examines how artists struggle to balance their passion for storytelling with the desire for intimacy, and is more resonant than ever, reminding us how essential art and artists are to a free and compassionate society."

On the heels of an incredible inaugural season which saw critically acclaimed runs of Once, The Light in the Piazza and Witnesses ( a world premiere musical), the team at CCAE Theatricals are excited to forge ahead as they continue to introduce this new theater company to greater San Diego. After Ain't Misbehavin', which kicked off their sophomore season in the Fall of 20222, the company is excited to mount their much-anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. Sunday will play the Center Theatre February 17th thru March 5th, 2023. And next summer they will mount their second World Premiere musical, Bottle Shock! The Musical based on the 1998 film starring Alan Rickman & Bill Pullman. Inspired by the true story of the famous 1976 Judgment of Paris, Bottle Shock!, follows one of the winning Napa wineries, Chateau Montelena, and the relationship between owner Jim Barrett and his son Bo. Bottle Shock! will be directed by Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp and play the Center Theater July 7th-29th, 2023.

In the final days before the completion of his masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, Georges Seurat is torn between making meaningful art and maintaining a relationship with his lover, Dot. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. This stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. The story, spanning over a century, begins in 1884 with struggling artist Georges Seurat, who demands that the world look at art in a shocking new way. A century later, Seurat's grandson George-also an artist-is frustrated as he searches for his artistic path only to find the answer to his future is in the past.

The CCAE Theatricals' cast will star Will Blum* (Broadway credits include: Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice, Dewey Finn in School of Rock & Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon) as George; Emily Lopez* (LA's Carrie the Musical, FTR's Tarantino & Brat Pack and Kopit/Yestons Phantom as Christine) as Dot; and featuring Nicholas Bailey*(Broadway: Casa Valentina, National Tour of Waitress) as Jules; Tucker Boyes (Roy Johnson in The Light in the Piazza at CCAE, Baker in Into the Woods) as Franz; Juan Danner (Shooting Star in Brooklyn, The Iron Chef in El Otro Oz! By TheatreWorks USA) as Soldier; (Jo in Little Women, Fiona in Shrek) as Nurse/Mrs.; Catherine and Elizabeth Last (National Tour: Lulu in Waitress and Matilda in Matilda) as Louise; Ethan Park (Potiphar/Gad in Joseph... at CCAE and Shakespeare's Globe: All's Well that Ends Well) as Mr.; Debbie Prutsman (Grizabella in Cats at SDMT & Moonlight and Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly) as Old Lady; Liliana Rodriguez (How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Old Globe and Something Rotten! & On Your Feet! At Moonlight) as Celeste; DeAndre Simmons (Aint' Misbehavin' at CCAE, Mavolio in Twelfth Night) as Boatman; Tori Stamm (TEA, The Pajama Game, Passion) as Celeste; Debra Wanger (Signora Nacarelli in Light in the Piazza at CCAE and Angels in America, Spring Awakening at Cygnet) as Freida; Zanna Wyant as Yvonne, Elias Wygodny (John Wilkes Booth in Assassins at Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol and Francis Flute in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Theatricum Botanicum) as Louis; Nikki Kelder (Maryjo in A Piece of my Heart and Gretchen in Boeing-Boeing) as Female Swing; and Golden Lamb (Giuseppe Naccarelli in Light in the Piazza at CCAE and Orin Scrivello in Little Shop at SDMT) as Male Swing. *All appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity.

The design and creative team, includes T.J. Dawson, director; Elan McMahan, musical direction; Leslie Stevens, Associate Director/Staging; George Gonzalez, scenic design; Michelle Miles, lighting design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Jon Fredette, sound design; Patrick Gates, projection design; Peter Herman, wig design; Heather Longfellow, props master; Kate Thorvick, assistant stage manager; Stanley Cohen*, production stage manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Directed by T.J. Dawson

February 17 - March 5, 2023

Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Event URL: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215976®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fartcenter.org%2Fevent%2Fsunday-in-the-park-with-george-ccae-theatricals%2F2023-02-17%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets: $35 - $85

Preview Performances: February 17 at 7:30pm and February 18 at 2:00pm

Press Opening: Saturday, February 18 at 7:30pm

Evening Performances: Fridays-Saturdays, February 24-25; March 3-4 at 7:30pm

Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, February 19, 25-26; March 4-5 at 2:00pm

CREATIVE:

Director: T.J. Dawson

Musical Director: Elan McMahan

Associate Director/Staging: Leslie Stevens

Scenic Design: George Gonzalez

Lighting Design: Michelle Miles

Projection Design: Patrick Gates

Sound Designer: Jon Fredette

Costume Design: Janet Pitcher

Wig & Hair Design: Peter Herman

Props Master: Heather Longfellow

Assistant Stage Manager: Kate Thorvick

Production Stage Manager: Stanley Cohen*

Casting: Lindsay Brooks

CAST:

George, an artist: Will Blum*

Dot, his mistress: Emily Lopez*

An Old Lady: Debbie Prutsman

Her Nurse/Mrs: Amanda Dayhoff

Franz, a coachman: Tucker Boyes

Jules, another artist: Nicholas Bailey*

Yvonne, his wife: Zanna Wyant

A Boatman: DeAndre Simmons

Celeste: Liliana Rodriguez

Celeste: Tori Stamm

Louise, the daughter: Catherine & Elizabeth Last

Freida, a cook: Debra Wanger

Louis, a baker: Elias Wygodny

A Soldier: Juan Danner

Mr.: Ethan Park

Female Swing: Nikki Kelder

Male Swing: Golden Lamb

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center's unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the "Best Limited Engagement" in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego's Readers Poll for "Best Live Music Venue" and the Top Five for "Best Place to Get Married."

All information is accurate at the time of release but is subject to change.