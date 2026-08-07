CALENDAR GIRLS and LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE Set for Lamplighters Community Theatre

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Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa will present Tim Firth's CALENDAR GIRLS beginning August 28, alongside three performances of LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron in September.

Directed by Mary L. Smith, CALENDAR GIRLS will run through September 20 and feature a cast including Darlene Cleary, Angie Doren, Mariri MacLean, Michael Madden, Winona McNitt, Denelda Norwood, William Rickman, Lesa Sailors, Jeffrey Toshigian, Maggi Veltre and Lynn Zwissler-Smith.

LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE will receive three performances on September 12, 13 and 19.

CALENDAR GIRLS

By Tim Firth

A Yorkshire women's club decides to take an unconventional route with its coming year's fundraising calendar. Rather than the typical photos of local landscapes or churches, the women decide the calendar will feature its own members wearing next to nothing.

Their reasoning for the risqué move is honorable, but it takes much convincing and plenty of liquid courage to capture each calendar girl pose month by month.

Based on a true story, the play blends humor, heart and empowerment as a group of ordinary women discover courage, friendship and self-acceptance along the way.

Director: Mary L. Smith

Producer: Katrina Peterson

Cast: Darlene Cleary, Angie Doren, Mariri MacLean, Michael Madden, Winona McNitt, Denelda Norwood, William Rickman, Lesa Sailors, Jeffrey Toshigian, Maggi Veltre and Lynn Zwissler-Smith

Performance Dates: August 28-September 20, 2026

Tickets: $36.50 general admission; $34.50 for students, seniors and military. Group rates are available.

CALENDAR GIRLS contains adult themes and language, as well as scenes with hidden partial nudity. The production is recommended for audiences over the age of 13 and is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE

By Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron

LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE is an intimate collection of stories based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman as well as recollections from the Ephrons' friends.

Presented in a readers theatre format, the play explores women, clothes and memory, touching on subjects including mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses and why we only wear black. The memories prompt a series of funny and poignant stories about the relationships between clothing and different stages of life.

Nora and Delia Ephron's writing credits include Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail! and Julie & Julia.

Performance Dates:

September 12 at 2 p.m.

September 13 at 7 p.m.

September 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Audience members who bring an item of gently loved clothing to the box office when purchasing a ticket will receive a $5 discount. One discount is available per ticket.

Tickets and Location

Tickets for CALENDAR GIRLS may be purchased through the Lamplighters Community Theatre website or by calling the box office at 619-303-5092 and leaving a detailed message.

Lamplighters Community Theatre is located in La Mesa, California.

About Lamplighters Community Theatre

Lamplighters Community Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in June 1937. The theatre has presented continuous productions in La Mesa for more than 80 years.

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