Backyard Ballet Streams its Holiday Celebration

Backyard Ballet is hosting an online Holiday Celebration hosted by Joey Fatone!

ARC Entertainment Company is merging ballet with rock music, art, and cinema. ARC dancers Magnus, Kirsten, and Tigran have been on lockdown together in San Diego since March. They transformed their backyard into a stage where they have livestreamed over 170 dance performances and shot the award-winning short film COVID ROCKIN.

The event features excerpts from The Nutcracker, two Ballet World Premieres, and the award-winning Short Film COVID ROCKIN.

There are two shows daily from December 23-31. Shows take place at 11:00am PT and 6:00pm PT.

Tickets are $15. Learn more or purchase at https://vod.screenz.live/BackyardBallet/.