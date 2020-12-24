Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Backyard Ballet Streams its Holiday Celebration

There are two shows daily from December 23-31.

Dec. 24, 2020  

Backyard Ballet is hosting an online Holiday Celebration hosted by Joey Fatone!

ARC Entertainment Company is merging ballet with rock music, art, and cinema. ARC dancers Magnus, Kirsten, and Tigran have been on lockdown together in San Diego since March. They transformed their backyard into a stage where they have livestreamed over 170 dance performances and shot the award-winning short film COVID ROCKIN.

The event features excerpts from The Nutcracker, two Ballet World Premieres, and the award-winning Short Film COVID ROCKIN.

Tickets are $15. Learn more or purchase at https://vod.screenz.live/BackyardBallet/.


