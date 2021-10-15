Bach Collegium San Diego's 2021–22 Season Begins With 1707: A SONIC YOUTH

Bach Collegium San Diego returns to live, in-person performance for its 19th season, beginning with "1707: A Sonic Youth" featuring works by Handel and Bach, on October 30, 2021.

"In their own distinct way, these two works best describe what we're calling our 2021-22 season, 'Total Sound Explosion!'," says Artistic Director Ruben Valenzuela. "Both are dramatic works, filled with the fervor and unbridled energy of youth. They're the perfect way to start the season, and we can't wait for our audience to discover them with us."

BCSD will also be embarking on a commercial recording project of the two season-opening works under the recording direction of Grammy-winning conductor and record producer Peter Rutenberg.

One set Rome on musical fire, while the other deepened his musical roots at home in Thuringia. Each would forge their own path and leave a distinct musical mark.

