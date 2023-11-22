Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Bach Collegium San Diego Will Perform Handel's MESSIAH in a Cross-Border Collaboration

Performances are December 9-12, 2023.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
Review: BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Review: BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Interview: Stage Manager Jess Slocum on Her Role in DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRIS Photo 4 Interview: Stage Manager Jess Slocum on Her Role in DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe

Bach Collegium San Diego Will Perform Handel's MESSIAH in a Cross-Border Collaboration

Bach Collegium San Diego (BCSD), one of the country's leading ensembles, celebrates the holiday season with Handel's beloved oratorio Messiah with performances both in English and Spanish featuring BCSD's commissioned Spanish libretto by Mario Montenegro, and delivered with BCSD's customary virtuosity and vibrancy. 

The final performance on December 12 at Centro Cultural Tijuana marks the closing ceremony for the joint, year-long bicentennial of the U.S.-Mexico relations, and staff from the Mexican Consulate General is expected to be in attendance.

The company commissioned a Spanish libretto of Handel's Messiah with the purpose of performing it in one of the vernacular languages of our immediate community, both in the United States and Mexico.

In writing the libretto for the full Spanish version, Montenegro had to make major decisions about the structure of the text as well as the Spanish-language translation.

“I opted to create original text instead of relying on a mere translation of the text in English, which takes a selection of pre-existing biblical texts, arranged and structured to offer a profile of Jesus Christ in four episodes: the Nativity, the Passion, the Resurrection and the Ascension,” said Montenegro. “Being a work from the 18th century, we needed to ensure coherence and understanding directly from the text and move away from the academics of the language. We decided to expand the forms and verbal conjugations of Mexican Spanish with the contemporary forms of use of Iberian Spanish, which gave us linguistic reference closer to the time of the work while making it understandable to the modern speaker.”

Soloists:

Nell Snaidas, Soprano

Estelí Gomez, Soprano

Cecilia Duarte, Mezzo-Soprano

Jay Carter, Countertenor

Jacob Perry, Tenor

Mischa Bouvier, Bass
 

Bach Collegium San Diego engages audiences with accessible, historically informed performances and educational programs featuring repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early Classical eras. The ensemble was founded in 2003 by Music Director Ruben Valenzuela to diversify the musical offerings of the San Diego community. 

WHEN: 

Friday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (English) | Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church | 3459 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007

Saturday, December 10 at 3 p.m. (Spanish) | All Souls Episcopal Church | 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107

Tuesday, December 12 at 6 p.m. | Centro Cultural Tijuana (CECUT) | Calle Paseo de los Heros 9350 Zona Rio, 22010 Tijuana, B.C, Mexico


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
SEASONS: A New Musical Song Cycle to Make San Diego Debut At Oceanside Theatre Company Photo
SEASONS: A New Musical Song Cycle to Make San Diego Debut At Oceanside Theatre Company

Seasons: A New Musical Song Cycle, written and directed by Tyler Tafolla, makes its San Diego debut at Oceanside Theatre Company from December 8-10. Don't miss this celebration of the changing seasons of life.

2
Oceanside Theatre Company And Tierra Caliente Academy Of The Arts Present LA PASTORELA, Th Photo
Oceanside Theatre Company And Tierra Caliente Academy Of The Arts Present LA PASTORELA, The Shepherd's Play In Spanish

Oceanside Theatre Company and Tierra Caliente Academy of the Arts present La Pastorela, The Shepherd’s Play in Spanish. Experience this family event filled with humor and music on December 2-3 at the Brooks Theater in Downtown Oceanside.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; PHANTOM OF THE OPE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Interview: Christopher Sieber is happy to bring the laughs in “EBENEZER SCROOGES BIG Photo
Interview: Christopher Sieber is happy to bring the laughs in “EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW” at The Old Globe

Interview with Christopher Sieber on playing Ebenezer Scrooge, with a comic twist The Old Globe’s “Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show” playing through December 24th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
La Pastorela in San Diego La Pastorela
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/02-12/03)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in San Diego The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (11/24-11/26)
A Charlie Brown Christmas in San Diego A Charlie Brown Christmas
Lamplighters Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Education in San Diego Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
The Glass Menagerie in San Diego The Glass Menagerie
Diversionary Theatre (11/30-12/23)
Seasons in San Diego Seasons
Brooks Theater (12/08-12/10)
Christmas Cookies & Chaos: A Holiday Camp Musical in San Diego Christmas Cookies & Chaos: A Holiday Camp Musical
Looking Glass Theatre (12/08-12/10)
Babbitt at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego Babbitt at La Jolla Playhouse
La Jolla Playhouse (11/07-12/10)
Man and Moon in San Diego Man and Moon
MOXIE Theatre (11/05-12/03)
MJ in San Diego MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You