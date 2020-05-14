BWW Review: The Old Globe Invites You to IN-ZOOM Through This Weekend

When the pandemic throws down a challenge to gathering for live theatre, The Old Globe has risen to the challenge with a live stream performance of a new play called IN-ZOOM. Featuring two time Tony Award winner Bill Irwin and multiple Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald IN-ZOOM is a bright, silly, and sweet spot in the current theatre universe.

IN-ZOOM is a 10-minute play with Irwin and Fitzgerald interacting on a Zoom video call that ranges from discussing the pandemic, to comedic issues with the zoom platform, to the spiritual. As those who have used Zoom know, the area for performance is mostly relegated to the face and shoulders in the frame. Instead of staying static Irwin and Fitzgerald use these parameters in fun ways to play with perspective through quite a bit of successful physical comedy.

The timing of the duo's physical comedy works really well, with touches of pantomime, farce that give way to a more sentimental ending. There is even some poking fun at the New Medium of Zoom itself, with some connectivity freezing, and sound issues. (Ironically, I had some streaming delays which made the pauses and feel even more authentic in the piece)

It takes more than two actors to create a new piece and credit to the creative team Leila Knox (Production Stage Manager), Kevin Anthenill (Digital Platform Director) keep the show running smoothly, and per the program"s special thanks go to Jake Millgard, Kevin Hafso Koppman, and Kyrsten Hafso Koppman for their work in helping create this piece.

IN-ZOOM is presented live online Thursday, May 14th at 6:30pm, and a recorded version will be available for streaming through Saturday, May 16th. The play is free to stream on The Old Globe's website, but donations are welcome to continue to support theatre during these unusual times.

For access to IN-ZOOM or to stay up to date on what The Old Globe is doing go to www.theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: The Old Globe





