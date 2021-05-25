BWW Review: THE STORY OF MY LIFE at Chance Theatre

There are two forces that can change the world, friendship, and love. Theatre is high up on that world-changing list (if you ask me), so it's a lovely thing that all three have come together in Chance Theatre's sweet musical THE STORY OF MY LIFE.

This two-person musical is about the friendship of Thomas (Dillon Klena) and Alvin (Wyn Moreno) that starts at age six and it how it shapes their lives all the way through adulthood. The plot of the show examines that difficult transition from childhood to adult friendship, that often has some rocky shoals to navigate before finding smooth sailing.

It is not a spoiler to divulge that the show opens with Thomas, now a best-selling author, who has come home to give the eulogy for Alvin's funeral. Thomas can't seem to find the words, as he struggles with massive writer's block. Soon Alvin appears trying to help, offering suggestions like, "Say I always ate my brussel sprouts."

Directed by Matthew McCray, the 90 minute show strives to keep the show honest to the story and the emotions, without making it melodramatic or maudlin. Klena and Moreno are a winning pair of friends and bring a lot of feeling to the songs and are supported by the lovely music direction of Robyn Manion.

Overall, the play is a sweet and sentimental story about friendship, growing up, and the love of stories, both telling them and ultimately becoming one. It may inspire you to call or Zoom a friend to reminisce and then plan a time to get together in the future.

THE STORY OF MY LIFE is playing at Chance Theatre through June 6th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.chancetheatre.com

Once tickets are purchased you will receive an email with the link to the streaming platform.

THE STORY OF MY LIFE

Music and Lyrics by Neil Bartman

Book by Brian Hill

Directed by Matthew McCray

Music Direction by Robyn Manion

Cast

Thomas Weaver ...Dillon Klena

Alvin Kelby... Wyn Moreno

Vooiceovers ...Yony Marian, Aryam Simhadri

Lighting Designer...Masako Tobaru

Sound Designer/Music Editor...Ryan Brodkin

Video Editor...James Tran

Video Backgrounds...Bradley Kaye

Stage Manager...Nicole Schlitt

Wardrobe Supervisor...Erika C. Miller

Props Master...Bebe Herrera