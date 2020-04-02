BWW Interview: Jasmin Haddad of New Match Collective talks about virtual Boozin with the Bard, and her project to support San Diego Artists

Everyone is getting healthy dose of serious right now, but how about some fun as well? Doesn't that sound nice?

Jasmine Haddad from New Match Collective talks about their virtual Boozin with the Bard, her role in the theatre, and the project she's putting together to help San Diego artists. New Match Collective has a mission to bring stories with a focus on bringing a voice to womxn and gender queer performers to stage and emphasize diversity, inclusivity, and honesty in their work.

Jasmin Haddad is what you might call a jack of all trades - if there is a role that needs to be done, Jasmin will find a way to make it happen.

My role at NMC is pretty diverse while being the Secretary on the board I also operate as an actor, director, and improviser when needed. Being the Secretary primarily means I get to be involved in company decisions as well as keep track of things during a meeting and the execution of those tasks.

Their current project, Boozin with the Bard; a silly and social way to see Shakespeare was impacted by the theatre shutdowns.

The primary focus of NMC before the pandemic really was on anyone's radar was our monthly Drunkish Shakespeare shows "Boozin with the Bard". It's a comedic version of popular Shakespeare plays where certain actors perform drunk. It takes place in an intimate performance space at Amplified Ale Works in downtown. As everything one by one came to be shut down Boozin too was put on a moratorium until we can ensure everyone's safety and well being.

Luckily, they have found a way to make this event happen virtually and they have their first at-home edition of Boozin with the Bard this Friday, April 3rd at 7:30 pm. They'll be performing the spooky and dramatic MACBETH on their Instagram Live!

Besides finding virtual ways to perform theatre, Jasmin has also been working on a project to support San Diego artists impacted by the theatre shutdowns.

Other than the virtual projects my primary focus has been a Gofundme page that I started in order to support San Diego artists. Anyone impacted by COVID-19 that works in the arts can email me through the Gofundme page with a brief explanation of their situation and various Venmo or pay pal accounts. Then they are put on a master list for when the fundraiser reaches a conclusion (assessed on a weekly basis) for fund distribution.

I started the fundraiser because 96% of the artists I know including myself are laid off and out of work without much end in sight. I know I had to do something in order to help and I figured at least organizing a Gofundme may help a little. If someone can pay a bill or two that would be a phenomenal success in my eyes. Link here if anyone is able to donate or if anyone would like to sign up:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/san-diego-artists-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

My favorite thing about the theatre community is our resilience. We are often the first line of workers to get thrown to the sidelines and yet we are always able to come together.

Even if you're at home, you can get your Shakespeare fix and support New Match Collective by watching their Instagram Live Boozin with the Bard this Friday, April 3rd at 7:30 pm.

For more information on New Match Collective go to https://newmatchcollective.wixsite.com/homesite

Photo: Courtesy of New Match Collective





