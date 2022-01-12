BWW Interview: James Vásquez And Vanessa Davis discuss the impact of the BROADWAY SAN DIEGO AWARDS - Nominations open until 1/14/22

One of San Diego's favorite theatre events is coming up, but it can't happen without your help! The Broadway San Diego Awards are nothing without their talented performers who are nominated by their theatre educators and nominations are open through Friday, January 14, 2022. Two of those performers will go on to win the San Diego competition and then represent America's Finest City at the 2022 Jimmy Awards Ceremony on July 27, 2022.

Besides the chance to perform at the national level in the finals, the Broadway San Diego Awards provides a unique chance for these performers to bond, and grow their talents as performers as they work together and ultimately compete during the awards shows. The adjudicators of the San Diego event are all theatre professionals; from directors, theatre educators, directors, performers, critics, and more each contestant is performing for theatre experts.

James Vásquez, an award-winning director, Old Globe Theatre Resident Artist, and who has worked in prestigious theatres across the nation has been a past adjudicator for the competition and counts this competition as one of his favorite events in his year.

"The Broadway San Diego Awards is one of my favorite theatrical nights of the year, and always leaves me with such hope and pride. The talent coming from the young artists here in San Diego is spectacular. The passion, commitment, and collaboration with which they approach the competition not only makes for a great show but confirms the future of our American Theatre is in good hands."

Because the adage "the show must go on" is a theatre truism, but in an abundance of caution for the unique health and safety circumstances, the competition will be held through a hybrid model this year.

"We are excited to host the Broadway San Diego Awards with a hybrid model this year," said Vanessa Davis, General Manager for Broadway San Diego. "This program is meaningful to us, and we are determined to share this opportunity with students across San Diego County that can take aspiring young artists to the next level. In addition, we are grateful to San Diego County Credit Union for their continued support."

How to nominate performers

If you know a theatre educator then let them know the deadline for nominations is Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:59 pm. Each San Diego County High School theatre educator can nominate up to four (4) students from each school. All nominations need to be made through the online nomination form found at Awards.BroadwaySD.com

There are no entry fees required and there is no need for the schools to have produced a musical for students to be eligible. To review the application details, as well as rules and regulations, can be found https://www.broadwaysd.com/broadway-san-diego-awards//

Photo Credits: Broadway San Diego Awards