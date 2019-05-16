Author J.R. Strayve Jr. Releases Fiction Novel FIRST SPOUSE OF THE UNITED STATES

San Diego Author J.R. Strayve Jr. is thrilled to announce his new fiction novel First Spouse of the United States: Star Athlete & War Hero Battles Societal Boundaries and Washington Elite, which is now available at https://jrstrayvejr.com or on Amazon.com.

First Spouse of the United States: Star Athlete & War Hero Battles Societal Boundaries and Washington Elite parallels today's political and social unrest. Politically controversial and pragmatic, witness an unlikely duo in their quest for the White House. Watch both Democrats and Republicans facilitated by a complicit media, maneuver to eat their own.

The first chapter introduces Marine Corps fighter pilot Lt. Ricardo Chambers - 'Rocky' - receiving the Medal of Honor in the White House East Room. Most would say this is an achievement, like conquering Mount Everest. Rocky is the man most men would like to be. He is the epitome of what many women would want in a man. But things are not what they appear to be. The First Lady and President callously exploit and discard our hero.

Flashback to Rocky's idyllic high school years as his life takes a sudden turn, a forbidden turn. Living an inauthentic and tumultuous life, Rocky carefully samples more of what could unmask and destroy. Heroism and prowess do not clear a path for happy-ever-after. It only muddies the water, providing cover for adversaries lying in wait, ready to spring to the surface and decimate what they covet and hate.

Quote from J.R. Strayve Jr.: "When Hillary Clinton was running in 2016 the idea that we could have a 'First Spouse' seemed very real. That reality planted the seed for developing the manuscript featuring a gay couple in the White House. Mayor Pete Buttigieg's declaring his candidacy for the President of the United States validated the need for such a book. I quickly moved forward with the manuscript for 'First Spouse of the United States: Star Athlete & War Hero Battles Societal Boundaries and Washington Elite'."

J.R. Strayve, Jr. has always been fascinated with history and politics. Those interests coupled with a vivid imagination led to the creation of FSOTUS. The author was raised in a military household and subsequently spent ten years in the Marine Corps. One of his first duty assignments was at HMX-1, the Presidential Helicopter Squadron in Washington D.C. Captain Strayve left the Marine Corps to raise three children. He now has three grandchildren and is a Wealth Management Advisor in San Diego, Ca. Interests include politics, Special Needs and Human Rights. The latter led to the authorship of this inspiring novel.

Photo credit: SJF Communications





