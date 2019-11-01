America Salutes You presents "Guitar Legends 3," the popular annual nationally broadcast benefit concert raising funds for brain and mental wellness charities assisting veterans and first responders. Once again ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons will be hosting the concert and will be joined by legends such as Grammy Award-winner Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers, Gov't Mule,) Steve Luthaker (co-founding member of Toto,) Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), Nancy Wilson (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and co-founding member of Heart) and Kenny Aronoff and the LA All-Star Band.

Bob Okun, executive producer of the event and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education, says: "'America Salutes You' raises awareness and funds for a range of deserving charities including those assisting our veterans and first responders. One hundred percent of the public's donations will go to these wonderful charities. Thank you once again, Mr. Billy Gibbons, for your leadership on another historic benefit concert and thank you to all of the iconic performers for donating their time and talent. We are so excited to be part of the new, three-day Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego."

According to the San Diego Union: "This marks the first time the guitar-fueled event will take place in San Diego and the first time it will be held as part of a festival rather than as a stand-alone indoor event. The addition of Gibbons, Lukather and the other veteran six-string stars should broaden the multi-generational appeal of Wonderfront. The other headlining acts-which include Miguel, Ben Harper, Migos and San Diego's Slightly Stoopid-generally appeal to a younger demographic."

The benefit concert will be live to tape on Sunday, Nov 24 at 8 p.m. at the Embarcadero Park as the finale of the three-day Wonderfront Music Festival. The 90-minute special will be broadcast nationally on the CW Network and internationally streamed. Returning sponsors include AT&T, Production Glue, Walgreens, KLOVE Media, and new sponsors include The Center for Discovery. In addition, No Greater Sacrifice, the LA Fire Department Foundation, the Entertainment Industries Council and Veterans Village of San Diego will be among the charities benefitting from the show.

Tickets are available through Wonderfront Music Festival's website: www.wonderfrontfestival.com/ticket-info

America Salutes You presents "Guitar Legends 3" is being executive produced by Bob Okun and produced by Evan Hairman and music director Martin Guigui.

For more information please go to https://americasalutesyou.org Donations to America Salutes You can also be made on the website and by texting FREEDOM TO 20222.

Facebook: @AmericaSalutesYou

Twitter: @AmericaSalutesU

Instagram: @AmericaSalutesYou

About the Wonderfront Music Festival: Three incredible days of musical performances on three stages: arts, food, wine, spirits, beer (with giant craft beer village), yacht parties, water taxi cruises, water activities, Tony Hawk's HuckJam, silent disco and so much more; all along the downtown San Diego Waterfront.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You