AZRA Releases New Music Video For 'All Out'

Los Angeles based, genre bending artist, AZRA, has released her new music video for “ALL OUT.” The punk rock track is taken from her high-energy and empowering EP, The Chronicles of Substance Pop: The Rebellion, released earlier this year. The video was co-directed by AZRA herself, alongside John Barrett and filmed in Downtown Los Angeles. Using captivating visuals and her unique sound, the video is a manifestation of not only AZRA's subconscious, but all of our's in an undeniably universal experience of emotional release.

The video follows AZRA as she is battling her inner negative emotions and the positive figure that she is destined to become. Throughout the video, we see the journey of her realizing that she has to overcome her hardships and trauma and accept both the good and dark parts of herself. Through embracing her hardships and allowing herself to release that anger by going all out with the help of her alter ego, will she be able to realize her authentic self and reach her fullest potential.

The video premiered on V13, who declared, “the song has lots of punk rock attitude, brimming with infectious energy that only an artist like AZRA can provide… You can hear that fearlessness within her sound, and it's what's gotten her to this point.”

Watch the video for “ALL OUT” below!

“The negative and self-destructive egos inside of us are the results of us suppressing the frustrations of ourselves screaming to be heard and set free,” shares AZRA. “Only when we acknowledge the anger and all of who we are, embrace and bring it into the light, will we reach our fullest potentials and live with freedom. This is going all out and showing up for ourselves. My 'ALL OUT' music video dives deep into our subconscious and explores this journey.”

The Chronicles of Substance Pop: The Rebellion is a diary of AZRA's artistic and emotional journey - a depiction of her experience through music. AZRA has come to a place of acceptance with who she is and what her ideals are, and has let go of all negativity and demons. With this collection of songs, she sends the message that the greatest rebellion is being yourself and living your life wholeheartedly and unapologetically. The EP perfectly encapsulates the sound that she's been trying to find for herself since 2017 and marks the beginning of a new era for AZRA. You can stream the full EP HERE.

AZRA also recently wrapped up her first ever West Coast headlining tour, starting with an EP release show in her hometown of Los Angeles, and made stops along the coast from San Diego to Seattle.

ABOUT AZRA

Pop-rock goddess AZRA is a South Korean-born, Bay area-raised, now multidisciplinary Los Angeles based independent artist making waves with more than just her music. As an accomplished author (The Cupcake Theory), motivational speaker, dancer, model, and musician, AZRA has effectively established herself as a formidable force in the entertainment industry with a promise that any artistic expression she shares with the world will have substance, depth, and purpose behind them to uplift others along their life's journey. She shares her story through her signature Substance Pop sound - an entirely new genre of music that channels cathartic power pop, rock, punk, dance, and metal influences with heavy 808 beats to electrify your entire body.

Keeping in line with the status quo has never been something of priority to the powerhouse songstress. Invigorated by an unshakeable boldness, empowering angst, and life-long affinity for performance, AZRA has learned the importance of never backing down regardless of what society deems acceptable. Channeling this philosophy into creating the 6th Dimension, a whole new world where you can live life to the fullest and be whoever you've always wanted to be, AZRA approaches every live performance with the goal of transporting her audience into the 6th Dimension along with her. Breaking through barriers of complacency and uniformity has allowed this powerhouse to embrace her crown, unapologetically, and inspire her fans to do the same. She immigrated to San Jose, CA with her family at 9 years old, and did whatever it took to overcome the hardships that came with having to rediscover oneself after a life-altering change. After overcoming juvenile glaucoma and closing the chapter as a successful corporate consultant to pursue her music passion full time, AZRA now seeks to empower others to fearlessly follow their dreams in spite of their hardships. Listeners can get a taste of the 6th Dimension on AZRA's first release of 2023, “ALL OUT,” that has since found itself on the renowned LA based alternative radio station, KROQ, as well as being placed on notable Spotify playlists like “Created By Women” and receiving recognition from various other music tastemakers.

Photo Credit: Joseph Cartright