AWKWARD BUT GRACEFUL Opens in San Diego Saturday, November 16

This Is One Woman's Story of Survival: Nataša is from Slovania. She came to the United States with a one-way ticket, $200 in Travelers Checks and a dream. It took her 15 years to become an American citizen. Written and performed by Nataša Warasch and directed by Grant Gelvin.

AWKWARD BUT GRACEFUL will take place at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 16th at the North Park Vaudeville Theatre, located at 2031 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92104. Admission is $15.00

online by 5PM day of show; $18.00 at the door. Reservations are by advance ticket purchase online at: http://www.mfpresents.com/Awkward%20But%20Graceful_11-16-19.html

The show is a feat of courage and humor! Inspired by the sitcom "The Golden Girls", Nataša packs her bags and naively embarks on a journey from the Austrian countryside to America. Her dreams of making it in show business are challenged as she is exploited in Los Angeles, becomes homeless in Harlem before making a decision that alters her life.

For additional information on AWKWARD BUT GRACEFUL, contact Mitch Feingold or visit http://www.mfpresents.com/Awkward%20But%20Graceful_11-16-19.html





