AN ILIAD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in August

AN ILIAD will be performed on August 14th and 15th, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Prepare to be spellbound by the riveting return engagement of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This timely and powerful production, based on Homer's epic poem "The Iliad," will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through a dynamic and tour-de-force adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.

Directed by the acclaimed David Ellenstein, An Iliad weaves a compelling narrative as a war-weary poet recounts the tales of valor, savagery, and nobility that unfolded on the battlefield. Through masterful storytelling, this gripping drama deftly explores the profound human costs of war, resonating with audiences across the ages.

Dazzling audiences with his talent, award-winning actor Richard Baird takes center stage, bringing to life the poet's complex character with unmatched power, humor, and depth. As the story unfolds, Baird's captivating performance leaves an indelible impression, engaging theatergoers on a profound and emotional level.

Enhancing the immersive experience, Amanda Schaar provides an evocative musical accompaniment that adds an additional layer of depth to the production. The synergy of exceptional acting and enchanting music ensures that An Iliad delivers an enthralling and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, An Iliad will make a triumphant return to North Coast Repertory Theatre for a limited engagement. Mark your calendars for August 14th and 15th, 2023, at 7:30pm, and seize this opportunity to witness a theatrical tour de force that explores the timeless themes of honor, sacrifice, and the human spirit.

Don't miss your chance to experience the power, depth, and sheer brilliance of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This gripping drama promises an evening of extraordinary performances, thought-provoking storytelling, and an immersive journey into the heart of a timeless epic. Book your tickets now to secure your seat for this enthralling theatrical event.

AN ILIAD will be performed on August 14th and 15th, 2023 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Box Office (858) 481-1055.




Recommended For You