ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Returns to Veterans' Museum and Adds North County Performance

Bodhi Tree Concerts brings its award-winning special holiday performance, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, back to the Veterans' Museum in Balboa Park for the third time since its premiere there in 2016. Conducted by Sacra/Profana's Juan Carlos Acosta, All Is Calm opens on Friday, November 15, with additional performances November 16 and 17. All profits will directly benefit the Veterans' Museum.

Responding to popular demand, this year Bodhi Tree Concerts adds a North County performance on Saturday, November 23, at 7pm at the VIllage Church, a??6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe.

"We are so thrilled to be bringing All Is Calm back to the intimate, emotional Veterans' Museum after successfully scaling it up in our award-winning collaboration with Sacra/Profana and San Diego Opera last year," says Bodhi Tree Concerts co-founder and co-director Diana DuMelle. "The Christmas truce of 1914, in which sworn enemies found common humanity, is a story that still resonates today-in fact, more than ever.

"In addition, we're excited to be bringing All Is Calm to a new audience in the North County thanks to the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe."

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is based on the real-life events during the Great War along the Western Front when soldiers from France, England, and Germany ventured into no-man's land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to exchange food and gifts and perform burials. Games of soccer were played and most encounters ended with the singing of Christmas carols. The truce was unofficial and unsanctioned and combat resumed the next day. The concert tells the story of this testament to humanity and unity through popular songs and Christmas carols of the period, and narrated letters from actual soldiers from the war in a beautifully sung, uplifting and family-friendly production.

Single tickets to All is Calm are $30 general admission, $15 for students and military. Purchase online at www.bodhitreeconcerts.org.

Bodhi Tree Concerts has just announced its ninth season, which includes celebrations of Black History Month and the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the third instalment of Music en la Calle, a Schubertiade concert, and a sing-along HMS Pinafore. Details and subscriptions at www.bodhitreeconcerts.org.

Now announcing its ninth season, Bodhi Tree Concerts continues to uphold its mission of performing intentional acts of kindness through music. The group hires exclusively local artists to inspire community engagement, philanthropy, and enlightenment through music. The organization has already presented more than 30 concerts and donated more than $25,000 to over 30 charitable organizations including Mama's Kitchen, Voices for Children, Erase Poverty, and Foundation for Women, to name just a few. Bodhi Tree Concerts won a coveted San Diego Bravo Award in 2013, a Best of Fringe Award in 2014, a Best of 2014 and 2015 from SanDiegoStory.com, a Critics Choice Award in 2015 for its SD Premiere of Tears of the Knife, a Best of Fest and Best Male Performer in an Opera or Musical: San Diego International Fringe Festival and a Craig Noel Award for Best Special Event for the San Diego premiere of 8 Songs for a Mad King, and a second Craig Noel Award in 2018 alongside San Diego Opera and Sacra/Profana for their collaborative production of ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914.





