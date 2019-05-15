'420 HighKu: The Circular Swirls' Comes to San Diego International Fringe Festival

420 HighKu: The Circular Swirls, comes to the San Diego International Fringe Festival.

Bonghits for breakfast. Brownies for afternoon snack. I've been high all day.

This alter-ego memoir brings the reader on a wild ride through green tinted glasses. S. Peter Mc, a life long weed smoker, tells tales about getting high at work, contemplating our existence, finding joy in nature's beauty, and hallucinating as invisible drops of water vapor float before his tripping eyes.

420 HighKu: The Circular Swirls uses the traditional haiku form in a new narrative format, telling a weaving, meandering, and heartbreaking story of a hippie getting lost in a cluttered mind, succumbing to mental disorders, alcohol use, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

S. Peter Mc emerges on the other side with a positive plea of acceptance, tolerance, spirituality, and community to inspire a life of love with family and friends.

S. Peter Mc is an alter-ego of Steven Peter Sanders. This is Sanders' first book of poetry, but he has written over 100 songs for the musical groups, The Rhythm Swamis, soma, TinmaddoG, Schnebley Styles, i with us, Sayani, Skaliticians, and Snapdragon Seeds. He has also written, produced, directed and performed two one act plays, Struggle Equals Ease and The Politics of Ska!

Sanders lives in San Diego, CA with his wife and two children.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You