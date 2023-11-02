2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Performances run December 15-31.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful, family pleasing 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone. Tickets will be flying out the door, so reserve yours early to avoid disappointment.

Tom Frey directs Jefferson McDonald* and Matthew McGloin.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Ian Scott (Projection Design). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

2 PIANOS 4 HANDS performances begin Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday matinees on December 20 and December 23. There is no evening performance, Sunday Dec. 24, 2023. Tickets are $64. Seniors, students and military are entitled to a $3 discount per ticket. Call 858-481-1055, or visit Click Here to purchase tickets.




