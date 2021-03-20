Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close

The Vexler Theater, in the Barshop Jewish Community Center, is closing after 22 years, KSAT reports.

"Another three months and then finally, it was a 'we can't do the other three months,' and it's just time to, you know -- we have to let it go for now," said Ken Frazier, the program's artistic director.

Saul Levenhus, president and CEO of the Barshop Jewish Community Center, says it was a business decision resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility reduced its workforce by 25%.

"Our ability to be able to put people in the theater shoulder-to-shoulder comfortably without masks is simply not a practical application at this time," Levenhus said.

"The truth of the matter is this (decision) is very painful and was not reached easily," Levenhus said. "And truly, the hope is there will be a window of time for us to resume operations in the future."

Frazier is hoping the theater can live on, even in a different space.

"The magic of theater will still move on and hopefully come back into this room. It will be in other theaters around San Antonio and across the country," Frazier said. "So, you can't kill the art form."

