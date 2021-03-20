Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close

Saul Levenhus, president and CEO of the Barshop Jewish Community Center, says it was a business decision resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mar. 20, 2021  
Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close

The Vexler Theater, in the Barshop Jewish Community Center, is closing after 22 years, KSAT reports.

"Another three months and then finally, it was a 'we can't do the other three months,' and it's just time to, you know -- we have to let it go for now," said Ken Frazier, the program's artistic director.

Saul Levenhus, president and CEO of the Barshop Jewish Community Center, says it was a business decision resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility reduced its workforce by 25%.

"Our ability to be able to put people in the theater shoulder-to-shoulder comfortably without masks is simply not a practical application at this time," Levenhus said.

"The truth of the matter is this (decision) is very painful and was not reached easily," Levenhus said. "And truly, the hope is there will be a window of time for us to resume operations in the future."

Frazier is hoping the theater can live on, even in a different space.

"The magic of theater will still move on and hopefully come back into this room. It will be in other theaters around San Antonio and across the country," Frazier said. "So, you can't kill the art form."

Read more on KSAT.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour Mug
Eat Sleep Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Break A Leg Tank Top

Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories
Galería Guadalupe Re-Opens with RESURGENCE Exhibition Photo

Galería Guadalupe Re-Opens with RESURGENCE Exhibition

Obituary: Remembering BroadwayWorld San Antonio Contributing Editor Kathy Strain Photo

Obituary: Remembering BroadwayWorld San Antonio Contributing Editor Kathy Strain

Magik Theatre Stays The Course With COVID-19 Protocols In Place Photo

Magik Theatre Stays The Course With COVID-19 Protocols In Place

YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes The Classic Theatre Of San Antonios Kelly Hil Photo

YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio's Kelly Hilliard Roush


More Hot Stories For You

  • Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra Announces Two Concerts in its New Home
  • Mississippi Museum Of Art Presents Exhibition Of Work By Betye Saar
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • New Stage Theatre Announces Extension of LET IT SHINE! A VISIT WITH FANNIE LOU HAMER