Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Presents ART HEIST

Performances run October 16-November 1.

Following a wildly popular sold out run at the Vancouver Fringe Festival, Art Heist makes its US Premiere in San Antonio! Become a Detective on a downtown San Antonio walking search for a criminal mastermind in the all-new interactive theater show ART HEIST.

Performances run October 16-November 1.

Put your NCIS, CSI and Law & Order skills to use and walk off the quarantine poundage to solve a ripped-from-the-walls, real-life master robbery of thirteen works of art, valued at half a billion dollars.

Based on a true story of the world's biggest art caper, Art Heist is a true crime walking show where socially distanced groups move through five walkable locations in downtown San Antonio to gather clues. The amateur gumshoes interact with a wild group of wily career criminals, slimy con men, rumpled art recovery specialists, a possible inside man, a gentle psychopath, and the larger-than-life but definitely real self-proclaimed "Greatest Art Thief of All Time".

The story is based on the biggest art heist in history that took place on March 18, 1990, when two thieves disguised as police officers entered Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in the middle of the night, telling guards they were investigating a disturbance. Valued at a half a billion dollars, 13 works of art, including paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Manet were stolen. The $500 million pieces as well as the robbers remain at large today.

Actors, through conversations and scenes, will reveal clues to the detective audience that lead them on their way... but then again, a red herring or two might present itself. Sharp sleuths will guess who the liars are and hopefully solve the case. No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction. The experience ends with an opportunity for you and your friends to become living art inside a giant picture frame.

Learn more and book at https://www.tobincenter.org/box-office/2020-10/art-heist.

Shows View More San Antonio Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You