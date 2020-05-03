Theatre Victoria Will Hold Webinar on Virtual Auditions For MATILDA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theatre Victoria is holding a webinar on virtual auditions for its upcoming production of Matilda!

On Tuesday, May 5th from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Theatre Victoria's Executive Director, Michael Teer, will host a webinar on how you can put your best foot forward and make a great video audition for Matilda.

Teer will be joined by Musical Director, Robert Posey, and Choreographer, Kaitlyn Haschke.

To register for the webinar, send an email to michael@theatrevictoria.org. Space is limited. If you have specific questions, they can also be directed to Michael's email. Registration is free.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You