Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theatre Victoria Will Hold Webinar on Virtual Auditions For MATILDA

Article Pixel May. 3, 2020  
Theatre Victoria Will Hold Webinar on Virtual Auditions For MATILDA

Theatre Victoria is holding a webinar on virtual auditions for its upcoming production of Matilda!

On Tuesday, May 5th from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Theatre Victoria's Executive Director, Michael Teer, will host a webinar on how you can put your best foot forward and make a great video audition for Matilda.

Teer will be joined by Musical Director, Robert Posey, and Choreographer, Kaitlyn Haschke.

To register for the webinar, send an email to michael@theatrevictoria.org. Space is limited. If you have specific questions, they can also be directed to Michael's email. Registration is free.



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: William Fleming High School Students Perform 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
  • VIDEO: Claybourne Elder, Donna Migliaccio, and Christopher Michael Richardson Chat Sondheim on SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE!
  • VIDEO: First Look At BLACKBEARD at Signature Theatre
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At ATLANTIS: A NEW MUSICAL at Virginia Repertory Theatre