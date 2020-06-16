The Tobin Center Uses State of the Art Technology to Maintain Six Feet of Separation Between its Rows

San Antonio Express-News has reported that The Tobin Center is using one of a kind technology to maintain six feet of separation between its rows. The Tobin Center is one of only three venues worldwide that use this technology.

The Tobin Center released a timelapse video showing how the advanced technology picks up and moves the rows around inside the venue, allowing for them to adhere to social distancing rules.

Michael Fresher, the CEO and president of the Tobin Center shared:

"We have used it to create flat flooring and such for galas or parties, but we never thought that we would have to use it for social distancing,"

He continued to say, "No one is really thinking about performing arts centers to open because there just aren't enough of us in the state to really be on anyone's radar... But no one can do this like us ... I fear that people may be categorizing us with stadiums or things like that."

