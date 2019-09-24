The Temptations And The Four Tops Postpone Performance in San Antonio

Due to scheduling conflicts, the performance originally scheduled for Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) with Motown legends The Temptations & The Four Tops is now scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30PM.

All original tickets for October 3 will remain valid for the March 12, 2020 performance. Any customers wishing to get a refund should contact their point of purchase.

Refunds are available at point of purchase for ticket holders who cannot attend the rescheduled performance. For more information, contact 800.982.2787 or Ticketmaster.com.

For additional information and event updates, visit majesticempire.com.





