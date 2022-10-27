The Public Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical

A Christmas Carol The Musical is back by popular demand at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas.

This festive, yet haunting production includes music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, a book by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. The musical runs November 25 through December 18, 2022 in the historic Russell Hill Rogers Theater, located at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Springs Park. The creative team is led by Director Tim Hedgepeth, with music direction by Jaime Ramirez, and choreography by Eric B. Mota.

This ghostly story centers on Ebenezer Scrooge, a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. He is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts arrive on Christmas Eve to lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. The musical returns as a community favorite from seasons past!

Broadway World calls this adaptation of A Christmas Carol "an enchanting embodiment of the spirit of the holidays. " Director Tim Hedgepeth adds, "I have directed other adaptations of A Christmas Carol, but it is such a treat to return to Dickens' classic with this marvelous musical version. All of the story's beloved characters and memorable lessons jump to life in a spectacular collection of songs and dances, inspiring us to trust the possibilities of kindness and redemption."

The cast includes VINCENT HARDY* as Scrooge, MICHAEL L. SALINAS as Bob Cratchit/Ensemble, AMY DE LA ROSA as Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble, GRAYSON REYNOLDS WARREN as Tiny Tim/Youth Ensemble, Cary Farrow IV as Fred/Young Marley/Ensemble, JEREMY MARMOLEJO as Ghost of Christmas Past/Lamplighter/Ensemble, MELISSA ZARB-COUSIN as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Mop/Scrooge's Mother/Ensemble, PAIGE BERRY as Ghost of Christmas Future/Blind Hag/Ensemble, ISIDIRO MEDINA III as Marley's Ghost/Mr. Fezziwig/Ensemble, John Perez as Magistrate/Scrooge's Father/Old Joe/Mr. Smyth/Ensemble, JOSHUA COOK as Young Ebenezer/Ensemble, HARLEM RAE PAYNE as Little Fan/Youth Ensemble, BIANCA GONZALEZ as Emily/Ensemble, LAUREN CAMPION as Sally/Ensemble, and LUCAS HOWELL as Jonathan/Little Scrooge/Youth Ensemble.

Directed by TIM HEDGEPETH, the creative team also includes JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, ERIC B. MOTA as Choreographer, MICHAEL CIARAMITARO as Costume Designer, ALEX CASILLAS as Set Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting and Sound Designer, SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager, and GISELLE GALINDO* as Assistant Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: About 90 minutes with no intermission.

Show themes: A Christmas Carol The Musical focuses on the consequences of greed and the power of forgiveness, as well as themes of generosity and compassion.

Events in Celebration of A Christmas Carol The Musical

Opening Night- Friday, November 18 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Engagement Night - Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.

After Words (Post-show Conversation) -Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2 p.m.

After Words (Post-show Conversation) -Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Relaxed Performance - Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. (For more information on Relaxed Performances, click here)

Engagement Night with ASL - Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12) are available online at thepublicsa.org/currentseason, by phone at (210) 733-7258. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Patron Services Manager, Ariel Rosen at boxoffice@thepublicsa.org.