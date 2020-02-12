The Magik Theatre Presents DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

The #1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon by Adam Rubin, Dragons Love Tacos, will come to life onstage this spring at The Magik Theatre. The production will feature the iconic characters, salsa dancing, high paced antics, and of course, tacos. Dragons Love Tacos will run from March 6 and continue through April 11, 2020 at The Magik Theatre. Families of all ages will enjoy this sizzling story just in time for San Antonio's very own Taco Fest: Music y Más and FIESTA.

"There's something strangely universal about Dragons Love Tacos. No matter who you ask, they're excited to see this story come to life onstage," says Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. "We already have record-breaking ticket sales with a month before the show even opens. Everyone who walks through the door will leave entertained. This is one show you won't want to miss!"

You know what dragons really love? Tacos of course! They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos. While a boy and his dog are watching TV, they unexpectedly learn the Do's and Don'ts of what kinds of tacos to serve dragons, but when the boy throws his new dragon friends a spicy salsa taco party, red-hot trouble ensues! Discover the dietary delights and dilemmas of dragons in this fun-filled production, the award-winning team of Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri have created an unforgettable tale of new friends and the perfect snack. Dragons Love Tacos is full of fiery fun for your entire family!

Dragons Love Tacos runs March 6 through April 11, 2020 at The Magik Theatre, located in Hemisfair. Stage adaptation by Ernie Nolan, produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences. Based on the book by Adam Rubin with illustrations by Daniel Salmieri, published by Penguin Group. For tickets, visit MagikTheatre.org or call the box office at 210.227.2751. Tickets start at $15 with discounts available for students, seniors, military and educators.





