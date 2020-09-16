The Magik Theatre Presents A New Approach To Theatre This Fall

The Magik Theatre called it Digitize, Mobilize, and Revitalize offering digital and mobile options to local families.

"This fall, families will continue to physically distance but that doesn't mean that they can't enjoy a show or participate in a digital camp inside the comfort or their homes," said Anthony Runfola, artistic director. "With cooler weather approaching, we also look forward to exploring outdoor options to host live theatre with our families."

Digitize: All new productions this season will be recorded and available for streaming to schools and families.

The Magik Theatre will continue to showcase the ever-popular Dragons Love Tacos, adapted from The New York Times #1 bestselling children's book. Families can capture this live stream production featuring iconic characters, salsa dancing, high paced antics, and of course, tacos. Just in time for Halloween, and other reasons to dress in costume, anticipate a virtual Dragons Dance Party and Costume Contest fundraising drive. These special fundraising elements will also include specialty beverage packages for the adults in the home to imbibe on.

Dragons Love Tacos - stage adaptation by Ernie Nolan, produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences. Based on the book by Adam Rubin with illustrations by Daniel Salmieri, published by Penguin Group.

Additional livestream productions will continue to be available including: Jack and the Beanstalk, which made its online debut via Facebook Live on July 4, and Theatre for the Very Young Audiences production of Everything is Round, an original production for ages 2-5, co produced with the Pollyanna Theatre Company in Austin, Texas. For a schedule of our productions and streaming rates, visit: https://www.magiktheatre.org/shows/streaming/.

With the added value of being able to watch their favorite production multiple times again, packages range from an Individual Streaming Pass - $10 and up depending on the number of household members. For season ticket holders, families can use their unused passes by emailing info@magiktheatre.org to utilize the 48-hour streaming code and to view the production.

These productions will also be made available to schools, libraries and other organizations looking for opportunities to engage with their students and patrons. These productions will include opportunities for the educators to have a teaching artist available before the streaming and will add some additional teaching elements to the classroom. For more information about our virtual field trips, visit bit.ly/magikvirtualfieldtrips.

E-cademy this Fall: Children ages 3-17 can join Magik from anywhere for its fall E-cademy online classes. Every week, students will engage in four types of learning: class meetings, warm-ups, one-on-one coaching with a teaching artist and audio-visual tutorials.

All classes will be held online using a combination of Canvas and Zoom, with a final showcase being held over Zoom for friends and family to virtually attend.

Fall/Winter E-cademy classes include:

Magik Drama Club Productions: Travel the Musical Decades (for ages 5-10)

Magik Drama Club Productions: History Being Made Through Broadway Music (for ages 11+)

Hamilton Family Master Class (for entire family)*

Winter Mini Classes (Play in a Day): Wonderful Winter Holiday (for ages 5+)

*In response to the early fall classes that featured various offerings of Hamilton, The Magik Theatre is offering a new family master class for the entire family to enjoy for one set price of only $175.

"We all loved Hamilton watching a sold out performance on Disney+, and to cherish a parents' love for something so profound as this groundbreaking production, you can only imagine that our kids fell in love with it too," said Runfola. "Multiple classes continue to be added to this sold- out phenomenon and we are happy to adapt to this high demand response."

For more information, people can contact The Magik Theatre and ask to be connected to the Education Department or email at education@magitheatre.org or visit: www.magiktheatre.org/fall-winter-e-cademy.

Mobilize: For the first time, all of the shows that Magik produces will be available for touring to schools, libraries, and neighborhood centers. Indoors or outdoors.

On Oct. 24 and Nov. 7., The Magik Theatre will present two upcoming performances of the bilingual production, Señora Tortuga written by Roxanne Schroeder-Arce, at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, as part of their special events. For more information, visit www.sabot.org.

Señora Tortuga - A celebration of the assimilation of two cultures and languages, this English/Spanish bilingual play uses the wisdom tales of Latin American cultures to give hope to a family faced with too much reality. Señora Tortuga follows the story of young Pedro and his family living in a barn on the Mexican border. His mother invites a hungry woman, "la Señora", to dinner and the adventure begins! She enchants the family over dinner with fantastical legends and stories of a serpent and "el Cucuy", filling Pedro's bedtime with heroic, yet frightening dreams. In the end, la Señora reveals the ties that bind these legends with their dreams and future.

The Magik Theatre also plans to host Snow White by Greg Banks later this fall. This production of Snow White is not your usual "Once Upon a Time" classic. Two fabulous, whip-smart, super-fast actors play Snow White, the huntsman, the prince, and all seven dwarves! And it's funny. Really, really funny. So expect the unexpected in this fabulous fairy tale with a (spoiler alert) you-won't-see-it-coming twist.

Revitalize: In the midst of a global health crisis and this period of civil unrest, The Magik Theatre will be creating challenging new work that speaks to their experiences. A prime example of this collaboration was The Magik Theatre featuring A Kids Play About Racism, a theatrical adaptation of Jelani Memory's A Kids Book About Racism. This was a groundbreaking collaboration among 37 Theatres for Young Audiences across the US, over the summer.

In following this summer collaboration, The Magik Theatre will continue to expand on these types of initiatives, that will open the door to collaborations that may not have been available before - from site-specific plays to collaborating with other artists and organizations. One example is Magik's History Being Made Through Broadway Music (for ages 11+). The class embraces shared experiences with COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement, and other history making moments in 2020 and turns that into a production while incorporating musical numbers from popular Broadway shows like Hamilton, Wicked and more!

Bring the gift of Magik to families in San Antonio and South Texas with a suggested minimum donation of $5. To donate, visit bit.ly/DonateToMagik or CashApp at $TheMagikTheatre.

The Magik Theatre recognizes its online programming sponsors Union Pacific and Whataburger.

For questions about the live streams, email The Magik Theatre Box Office at info@magiktheatre.org.

