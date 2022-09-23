Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Classic Theatre Presents ROOSTERS at La Zona

The show runs from September 8th - 25th.

Sep. 23, 2022  

The Classic Theatre Presents ROOSTERS at La Zona

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is redefining the theater experience by bringing their upcoming production of Roosters to a new, innovative location.

Roosters will be held at La Zona, Centro San Antonio's newest outdoor placemaking space in the heart of Zona Cultural District. The show runs from September 8th - 25th. Tickets are available via The Classic's website, www.classictheatre.org.

Written in English by Milcha Sanchez-Scott, Roosters follows a Hispanic-American family in the rural southwest. Balancing humor, poignance, and powerful drama, this arresting play probes into the problems and the growing conflict between a ne'er-do-well father and his rebellious son in the world of competitive c*ckfighting.

"Roosters is a multicultural classic and a traditional favorite of San Antonio audiences," says Jimmy Moore, Producing Artistic Director of The Classic Theatre. "An extremely relatable drama and a hallmark of the magical realism style, Roosters, with its evocative setting at La Zona and talented local artists, is sure to impress and inspire."

The cast of Roosters will include:

Ivan Ortega as Hector

Salvador Valadez as Gallo

Lisa Suarez as Juana

Marisa Varela as Chata

Matthew Dominguez as Adan

Lucero Perez as Angela

Luis Garcia Jr. as Zapata & Shadow 1

Viviana Daghero as San Juan & Shadow 2

Roosters will be directed by José Rubén De León.

Audience members will find La Zona has shady and comfortable audience-style seating, concessions with craft food and drink, accessible downtown parking, and air-conditioned restrooms. It is guaranteed to be an unforgettable cultural arts experience in one of San Antonio's up and coming art scenes.

Tickets for Roosters are available here. For more information about community talkbaks, Wednesday night H-E-B free student performances, and specialty audience nights including Pride Night, ASL interpreted performances, Classic Alumni, and First Responders Night, please visit ClassicTheatre.org.


Regional Awards


