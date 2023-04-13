Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Classic Theatre Brings Evocative New Staging Of MEASURE FOR MEASURE To The Radius Center This May

Measure for Measure is a thought-provoking play that explores themes of bodily autonomy, justice, morality, and power.

Apr. 13, 2023  

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is bringing William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure indoors to the Radius Center in an exciting new production playing May 11 - 28. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM*. Free performances for students on Wednesday evenings are sponsored by H-E-B.

Tickets are available via The Classic's website, Click Here.

Measure for Measure is a thought-provoking play that explores themes of bodily autonomy, justice, morality, and power, and promises to be a captivating theatrical experience for audiences of all ages. Directed by newcomer Liz Fisher, Measure for Measure tells the story of Duke Vincentio, who hands over his power to the strict and upright Angelo to clean up the city's vices. Angelo, in turn, decides to enforce the law to the letter, even if it means sentencing a young man named Claudio to death for improper behavior with his fiance. Claudio's sister Isabella, a novice nun, pleads for her brother's life, leading to a showdown between justice and mercy that will determine the fate of all involved.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio's production of Measure for Measure features a talented cast and crew, including audience favorites Randee Nelson as Isabella and Mark McCarver as Duke Vincentio, along with several performers making their Classic Theatre debuts.

Mark McCarver, discusses the relevance of the play, saying "It's still such a strong cautionary tale against autocracy, and in a time where we are seeing broader moves being made towards censorship, loss of autonomy, and the blur between church and state, we need more art that asks why leaders make the choices they do."

Randee Nelson adds, "I was surprised when first reading Measure for Measure just how relevant of a story it is. By playing Isabella, I get to tell a story of a woman whose body is seen as a tool for men to assert their power and to use for their own gain. 400 years later, it certainly isn't hard for women to connect with Isabella's struggle. It's important to keep telling these stories until, hopefully one day, they won't be so relatable."

Producing Artistic Director, Jimmy Moore, believes "Shakespeare's works are timeless and always relevant, and Measure for Measure is no exception. Our production promises to be a modern, thought-provoking, and entertaining evening of theater that will leave audiences talking long after the final curtain call."

The cast of Measure for Measure includes:

Mark McCarver as The Duke

Randee Nelson as Isabella

Michael Roberts as Lord Angelo

Katrin Blucker Ludwig as Provost

Blake Hamman as Lucio

John Boyd as Pompey

Chelsea Bumgarner as Escalus

Matthew Dominguez as Elbow and Barnardine

Michelle Bumgarner as Mistress Overdone and Francisca

Guy Martin as Claudio

Darby Williams as Mariana

Troy Daly as Friar Peter and Abhorson

Lucero Perez as Juliet

Measure for Measure is directed by Liz Fisher.

The performance space will also feature an audiovisual art installation inspired by the production by local artist Mark Anthony Martinez.

Tickets for Measure for Measure are available Click Here. For more information about our community nights such as Wednesday night H-E-B free student performances, Pride Night, and ASL interpreted performances, please visit Click Here.




