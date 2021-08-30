Studd Da Kidd Announces Exposure Explosion Festival

The entrepreneur Studd Da Kidd has always had a name for being innovative and creative. She has recently founded the entertainment firm DRH Consulting, which will be responsible for bringing the Exposure Explosion Festival to the world.

Studd Da Kidd has stated that DRH Consulting offers creatives a home to expand their career. It is also aiming to help them with more practical assistance. This includes support with finding housing, accessing healthcare and child care plus locating suitable recording studios and even starting their own record label. By ensuring that they have the basics taken care of, Studd Da Kidd hopes this will allow fellow musicians, models, designers and other creatives to concentrate on what they do best - creating.

Shortly, Studd Da Kidd also plans to launch a new weekly event under the DRH Consulting banner. The idea is for Exposure Explosion Festival to bring together musicians, record label staff and models in an intriguing mix of entertainment, interactive media and small business marketing. Each week's event will be held in a different city or state and will be a place for local talent to mix and mingle, showcasing their abilities and building an effective network. Innovative ideas such as this often result in creative collaboration across areas and specialisms, which then leads on to new developments in many different fields.

Studd Da Kidd is from San Antonio, Texas, and has dreams as big as her home state of helping people improve themselves and their chances. She describes herself as an innovator and entrepreneur, and is aiming to facilitate closer links between music and other creative industries. Through the work of DRH Consulting she aims to put people in contact with those who are best placed to help them and assist them in expanding their brands and reach. Studd Da Kidd's publicity photos show her in a red tracksuit and black combat boots. Her bling includes a medallion bearing the words 'the world is mine' and with her ballcap worn in the traditional backwards style, this woman means business. Red is an ideal 'don't mess with me' color to wear if you are someone with energy and passion for your work. The combat boots are not only practical but a metaphor for stomping out the bad which has gone before, clearing the way for things to be better. Studd Da Kidd has trademarked her moniker and wants to use her name and abilities to help others make the most of their lives.

Anyone interested in learning more is invited to refer to Studd Da Kidd's social media accounts (LinkTree https://linktr.ee/studddakidd)