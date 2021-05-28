Stream the Best in Texas Conjunto Music from the historic 39th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival 

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has responded to enthusiastic public demand to watch the live performances at the 39th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival by offering an affordable second opportunity to re-stream the full broadcast starting Friday, May 28, 2021, at 5pm central and lasting until Monday, May 31, 2021, at midnight. Conjunto fans around the world will now be able to purchase a ticket for the full re-broadcast of the Festival as an on-demand broadcast watchable anytime throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

"We had an incredibly strong response to the livestream of the Festival, with viewers tuning in from all across Texas, states across the USA, and viewers in Mexico, Japan, Canada, and throughout Europe," says Cristinaa??Ballí, Director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.a??a??"But not everybody got a chance to see it live, and lots of people want to see it again. So we are happy to offer this unique opportunity."

The re-stream of the 39th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival will be available on-demand on the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center website throughout Memorial Day weekend. Tickets can be purchased online and the stream started whenever convenient for the viewer starting at 5pm on Friday and ending at midnight on Monday, CST. The full Tejano Conjunto Festival will be available for streaming, including all of the live band performances, the original play "Conjunto Blues" and the associated live Q &A and workshop.

The livestreamed 39th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival was a historic success as the first livestreamed conjunto festival performed live on May 22, 2021 at the Guadalupe Theater in San Antonio. This annual festival is the first and longest-running Conjunto Festival in the country and is globally recognized as the most influential event for this vital and beloved Texas musical tradition.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival livestream showcased the major performers and heritage award winners of conjunto in one historic and widely anticipated event. Performers included Grammy award-winning Los Texmaniacs, National Heritage Award winners Santiago Jimenez, Jr. and Eva Ybarra, and the very best group in conjunto music including Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez, Los 2G's, Los Morales, Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Diaz , The Hometown Boys, and Boni Mauricio y Los Maximos with special guest Linda Escobar.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival typically draws an enthusiastic audience of more than 10,000 fans, dancers, and musicians from across Texas and the United States, as well as Mexico, Europe, and Asia. The Festival usually encompasses five robust and influential days of live performances, dances, workshops, Hall of Fame inductions, and other events. In 2021, the Guadalupe pioneering a livestreamed format for the festival which included broadcast of "Conjunto Blues," a play written and performed by Nicolas Valdez and a live Q & A session.

"We are happy that the livestreamed Festival worked out so well this year," says Ballí. "Latinos have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not want to put any of our people at risk. We wanted everyone to hear the music they love at home while continuing to be safe. We are so happy to be able to offer another opportunity to see the full festival. And we are looking forward to being together again next year at the 40th anniversary of the TCF!"

Tickets will be $15 and will be available online: https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/tejano-conjunto-festival/.