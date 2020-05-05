Santikos Entertainment Opened 3 Sites This Weekend, Drawing Approximately 3,000 Patrons

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  
Santikos Entertainment Opened 3 Sites This Weekend, Drawing Approximately 3,000 Patrons

Screen Daily has reported that Santikos Entertainment, the first indoor theatre chain in Texas to reopen amid the current health crisis, reportedly drew approximately 3,000 patrons over the weekend.

Check out the full story HERE.

The operator reopened three sites after Governor Greg Abbott said businesses could begin to re-open after being on lockdown..

The theatres played films including Trolls World Tour, The Hunt, and Bloodshot. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, they generated close to $16,000 in ticket sales.

Most distributors have pushed their releases into later this year and 2021.

Read the full story HERE.



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Announces Additional Prizes: Telsey + Company Casting Session, Voice Lesson With Matt Farnsworth & More
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
  • BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition