Santikos Entertainment Opened 3 Sites This Weekend, Drawing Approximately 3,000 Patrons

Screen Daily has reported that Santikos Entertainment, the first indoor theatre chain in Texas to reopen amid the current health crisis, reportedly drew approximately 3,000 patrons over the weekend.

Check out the full story HERE.

The operator reopened three sites after Governor Greg Abbott said businesses could begin to re-open after being on lockdown..

The theatres played films including Trolls World Tour, The Hunt, and Bloodshot. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, they generated close to $16,000 in ticket sales.

Most distributors have pushed their releases into later this year and 2021.

Read the full story HERE.





