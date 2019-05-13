Randy Rainbow to Appear Live at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Comedian, singer, actor, writer and satirist Randy Rainbow announced today the extension of his 2019 sold-out tour, including a stop at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St.) in San Antonio, TX on October 25, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17 at 10AM.

Tickets ($45.00 - $85.00) for Randy Rainbow will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Do not miss this chance to see Randy in person! The celebrated comedian, best known for his series of political spoofs and song parodies, have garnered him an impressive fanbase with hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms.

Some of Randy's most notable admirers include Hillary Clinton, Debra Messing, Mark Hamill, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ron Perlma, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steve Martin.

Randy Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) is best known for his fresh take on politics and current events, which have garnered him international acclaim. Currently touring the U.S. to sold-out shows, the internet sensation enjoys a star-studded fanbase that regularly retweets and shares his work, resulting in videos that become instant viral sensations with hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His musical tribute to the first presidential debate of 2016 ("BRAGGADOCIOUS!") received 28 million views in its first two days.

Forbes Magazine recently pondered, "Why Randy Rainbow, The Muppets and The Avengers Should Host the Oscars." American author and media pundit, Dan Savage, called Rainbow "the best thing to come from the GOP race." He has also been interviewed/profiled by venerable media outlets such as The New York Times, ABC News, OUT, People, Entertainment Weekly and NPR.

Rainbow has written for numerous comedians as well as the cast of NBC's "Will & Grace," which asked Rainbow to parodize a song which they performed during a political fundraiser for the 2016 election. Rainbow headlined a concert at the Paramount Theatre in New York alongside Rosie O'Donnell and has been featured in a musical commercial/campaign for Orbitz opposite Margaret Cho. Rainbow also created and starred in multiple hit web series for BroadwayWorld.com, hosting and performing in numerous theatrical events for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as for the Tony Awards. He has appeared/performed in some of New York City's most popular night spots including 54 Below and Birdland Jazz Club. He has appeared in "RuPaul's Drag Race" and Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live".

He is heard regularly as both a guest and co-host on Sirius XM Radio and recently starred in New York City Center's Encores production of "Call Me Madam."

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or randyrainbow.com.





