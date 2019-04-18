Public Theater Of San Antonio Stages FREUD'S LAST SESSION
Dr. Sigmund Freud invites the young C.S. Lewis to his home in London. On the day England enters World War Two, Freud and Lewis clash about love, sex, the existence of God, and the meaning of life, just weeks before Freud took his own life. Crisp and carefully calibrated, this story is deeply touching and filled with humor while exploring the minds, hearts, and souls of two brilliant men that are addressing the greatest questions of all time.
Freud's Last Session runs April 19-May 12 in the Cellar Theater. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.
Cast
- Sigmund Freud - Wesley Deitrick
- C.S. Lewis - John Stillwaggon*
- Director - David Rinear
- Scenic Designer - Jeremy Whittington
- Lighting Designer - Daniel Heggem
- Sound Designer - Jesse Worley
- Costume Designer - Sara Brookes
- Props Master - Tyler Pursch
* Member Actor's Equity Association
Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar