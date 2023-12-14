Michigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San Antonio

Michigan playwright Rodolfo Alvarado is set to introduce his current work in San Antonio as his compelling play, Undesirable Secrets, takes center stage in an exclusive read-through event sponsored by the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio, the Public Library of San Antonio, and the Anthony C. Acevedo Foundation.

Alvarado's play centers around the gripping story of Anthony C. Acevedo, a heroic World War II medic, and the Forgotten Soldiers of Berga, a group of GIs who the U.S. Army did not recognize as being held at Berga until 2009, sixty-three years after their liberation. Acevedo was the first Mexican American recognized as a Holocaust survivor by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and his diary, penned during his captivity, also holds the distinction of being the first donated to the museum, written by an American held in a Nazi concentration camp. The play was commissioned by the Anthony C. Acevedo Foundation and is based on Alvarado's award-winning screenplay, Undesirables.

The play was selected by the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio and the Public Library of San Antonio as the grand finale of their annual Remembrance Month in January 2024. The centerpiece of this event will be a read-through of the play with a talk-back session afterwards. The event is scheduled for January 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at The Holzman Auditorium at the Barshop Jewish Community Center in San Antonio. The play is under the guidance of Angelo State University professor emeritus Dr. William "Bill" Doll and stars actors from across Texas and New Mexico.

The remarkable journey that led to Undesirable Secrets began in 2016 when Alvarado, disheartened by political rhetoric concerning Mexicans and Mexican Americans, embarked on a mission to spotlight their invaluable contributions to American society. In addressing the play's relevance, Rebeca Acevedo-Carlin, President of the Anthony C. Acevedo Foundation, stated, "Undesirable Secrets is not only a powerful tribute to my father, Anthony Acevedo, and a testament to the resilience and courage of the Forgotten Soldiers of Berga, it also highlights the contributions made by Mexicans and Mexican Americans in defense of the United States. My brother, Ernesto, and I are deeply honored to be a part of this remarkable project."

Alvarado is a versatile Michigan-based writer known for his prolific work across various mediums, from literature and academia to the stage and screen. His portfolio includes diverse play productions, such as "¡Viva La Click-ka!" at the Performance Network in Ann Arbor and "Souls Nest," which earned an invitation to the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, as well as the feature film, "A Good 'ol Fashion Baptism," which premiered at the CineSol Festival in South Padre Island.

Accompanying the play will be an exhibition at the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio. Special guests will include Anthony Acevedo's children, Rebeca Acevedo-Carlin and Ernesto Acevedo. Alvarado is represented by Jonathan Schwartz of Detroit and managed by Frank Fiore of Hialeah, Florida.