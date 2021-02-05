Jeremy Parsons Releases New Single 'Something Other Than You Are'

The chart-topping singer-songwriter from Texas is releasing the 5th single and video from his critically acclaimed "Things To Come" album.

After releasing 4 singles from his critically-acclaimed album, "Things To Come," including two international #1 iTunes chart-toppers, one might think Jeremy Parsons would sit back and enjoy the sweet sounds of success. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the San Antonio native and re-patrioted resident is releasing, what could be, his most unique song and video to date. On February 5th, 2021, Jeremy is releasing the 5th single from the collection, "Something Other Than You Are."

"Something Other Than You Are" is also something other than it appears at face value. Parson's explains:

"Let's go back to a little house on the Eastside of town in Nashville, TN. It was a beautiful fall day, and I had just gotten back from a month-long tour in Texas and was desperately needing to do laundry. The house that my ex-girlfriend, my girlfriend at the time, and I lived in had a wonderful sunroom where the washer and dryer were. It was perfect, especially on a day like this was. When moving my clothes back and forth, I started humming a melody. When you're distracted by tedious tasks, the coolest things can creep into your brain, and that's what was happening. I got everything where it needed to be and picked up a baby martin lying around for songwriting moments such as this. I sat down on top of the washing machine, put my feet up on the edge of the sunroom window, and started picking. I wasn't alone very long when my girlfriend's cat and my best friend at the time, Thunder, joined me. I wrote this song to him and all the things I was feeling because of him and his mother. I had been through a lot, and they were there with me and helped see me through the roughest patch. Life is crazy, and my lyrics and songs can lean towards the more realistic darker side. I just wanted to shine a little light this time. I was happy then, and I am happy now. We are in charge of that happiness. We all long to be something other than we are, maybe even someone sometimes, but we are who we are for a specific reason and purpose, so be that person because that person is perfectly you."

The visually stunning music video will be released on February 12th.

ABOUT JEREMY PARSONS: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Jeremy was always a fan of music, but it wasn't until his later high school years that he discovered his knack for it. Driven by his passion, he taught himself to play the guitar and began to write and perform music. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. His music has topped both airplay and sales charts around the globe, and his videos have been Official Selections in IMDB qualifying film festivals. After living in Nashville for several years, Jeremy has returned home to Texas. His new album, "Things To Come" was released on January 8, 2021. He was recently added to a Spotify Editorial playlist, resulting in over 137K streams of the title track.

http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com

http://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic

http://www.twitter.com/jmparsonsmusic

http://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool