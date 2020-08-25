Harlingen Community Theatre Announces Two Fundraisers to Offset Financial Burden of the Health Crisis

HCT will join forces with Panda Express and New York Deli.

The Harlingen Community Theatre (HCT) has been temporarily closed since March 30 due to the health crisis.

To offset the financial burden, HCT has announced two fundraisers.

"Fundraising efforts continue to help us pay our monthly bills to maintain the utilities and insurance for our building," a statement on HCT's website reads. "Until it is safe to re-open and perform once again, we have no reliable source of income."

First, HCT will join forces with Panda Express to bring in some funds. On Friday, August 28, 20% of sales at Panda Express will be donated to the HCT. Customers must show a paper or digital version of the event flyer when ordering or enter 315773 in the promo code box during online checkout, for their donation to count.

On Tuesday, September 1, HCT will celebrate its 47th anniversary with a fundraiser in conjunction with New York Deli. 20% of proceeds made during the event will be donated to HCT.

HCT has also created a GoFundMe campaign. To make a donation, click here.

