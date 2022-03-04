HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD, ALADDIN & More Set for Broadway In San Antonio 22/23 Season

The Majestic Theatre has announced its lineup of Broadway shows for the 2022-2023 season. Disney's Aladdin, Hadestown, Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations and Pretty Woman: The Musical will all be included in the upcoming subscription season.

Recognized as one of the most ornate facilities in the country, the Majestic has long held a special place in the archives of Texas theatrical and architectural history. Located at 224 E. Houston Street in the heart of downtown San Antonio, the Majestic was designed and built in 1929 by John Eberson for Karl Hoblitzelle's Interstate Theatres, and stood proudly for many years as the largest theatre in Texas and the second largest motion picture theatre in the country. It was intended to be the most modern and ornate building in South Texas - complete with new sound and projection equipment - and was the first theatre in the state to be totally air-conditioned.

Today, the Majestic Theatre is San Antonio's premier performing arts facility featuring Broadway shows, concerts, comedians, and other live events!

Hadestown

Sep 13 - 18, 2022

HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Oct 11 - 16, 2022

An electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Nov 29 - Dec 4, 2022

Re-discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life.

Pretty Woman

Jan 10 - 15, 2023

One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time!

Disney's Aladdin

Feb 7 - 12, 2023

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

Hairspray

Mar 7 - 12, 2023

It's irresistible! - The New York Times

To Kill a Mockingbird

May 2 - 7, 2023

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize winning adaptation.

Riverdance

Jun 9 - 11, 2023

The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand