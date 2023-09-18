Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in October

The Hunchback of Notre Dame brings the Disney animated feature to life with a captivating score and a powerful message.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
BATMAN Comes to Symphony Halls to Celebrate 35th Anniversary Photo 4 BATMAN Comes to Symphony Halls to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in October

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, written by Peter Parnell with music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs October 20 - 29, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book also features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo (Jacob Rivera-Sanchez), the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo (Fred Craven), he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda (Breana Deanda). Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus de Martin (Christián Thrailkill) and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma people - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

This grounded take on a Disney masterpiece is sure to captivate audiences with its sweeping score and powerful message of acceptance and justice.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is rated PG13 for darker elements that are featured in the staged musical than in the animated film. Please note that some scenes might be intense for young audiences.

Photo credit: Mallory Roelke




RELATED STORIES - San Antonio

1
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in October Photo
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in October

Join the Grand Prairie Arts Council for their production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at the Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Eisemann Center Presents Hosts Free Screening of 20 FEET FROM STARDOM Photo
Eisemann Center Presents Hosts Free Screening of 20 FEET FROM STARDOM

Eisemann Center Presents will host a free screening of the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 FEET FROM STARDOM in the Bank of America Theatre on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 pm. Learn more about the film and find out how to attend the screening here!

3
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter to the Comic Strip In El Paso Photo
Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter to the Comic Strip In El Paso

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency, comedian Don Barnhart goes from family-friendly to risqué in a hysterically palatable way delighting audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

San Antonio SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Majestic Theatre (5/22-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emma, A Pop Musical
Boerne Community Theatre (9/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunset Baby
UIW Theatre (11/10-11/17)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Night of Tennessee Williams
UIW Theatre (9/29-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (3/08-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Majestic Theatre (11/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fade
UIW Theatre (2/23-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taming of the Shrew
UIW Theatre (4/12-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (4/05-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You