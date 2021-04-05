GOLDA'S BALCONY Announced At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

A dramatic look at idealism, power, and the strength it takes to shape the destiny of a nation.

This tight-knit story of war and peace opens in 1973, on the eve of the Yom Kippur War, and uses flashbacks as Golda tells the story of her life: her journey from her birthplace in Russia to her life in the United States.

*The presentation may contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Golda's Balcony will be live streamed online April 8th through 18th via ShowTix4U.com. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.