Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOLDA'S BALCONY Announced At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

A dramatic look at idealism, power, and the strength it takes to shape the destiny of a nation.

Apr. 5, 2021  

GOLDA'S BALCONY Announced At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

A dramatic look at idealism, power, and the strength it takes to shape the destiny of a nation.

This tight-knit story of war and peace opens in 1973, on the eve of the Yom Kippur War, and uses flashbacks as Golda tells the story of her life: her journey from her birthplace in Russia to her life in the United States.

*The presentation may contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Golda's Balcony will be live streamed online April 8th through 18th via ShowTix4U.com. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu

Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories
VIDEO: Get A First Look at ANTIGONE at Classic Theater Photo

VIDEO: Get A First Look at ANTIGONE at Classic Theater

Magik Theatre Presents CHARLOTTES WEB Photo

Magik Theatre Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB

ANTIGONE Announced At The Classic Theatre Photo

ANTIGONE Announced At The Classic Theatre

Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close Photo

Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close


More Hot Stories For You

  • GOLDA'S BALCONY Announced At The Public Theater Of San Antonio
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look at ANTIGONE at Classic Theater
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Magik Theatre Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB
  • ANTIGONE Announced At The Classic Theatre
  • Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close