A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Announced At The San Antonio Botanical Garden March 10 - 17

Calling all theatre lovers! The Classic Theatre will kick off its first outdoor production of the year with the Tony-nominated play, A Doll's House, Part 2, running from March 10-27, 2022 and starring local favorites Anna Gangai and Vic Treviño. Outdoor and COVID-safe performances will be held Thursday, Friday, and Sunday evenings at the San Antonio Botanical Garden beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The play picks up where the original A Doll's House, created by Henrik Ibsen and embraced by activists throughout the last century, leaves off. And no, you do not have to see the original play in order to enjoy the fiery debate in this rich sequel. Hnath takes away the century-long guesswork of what might have become of our lead character, Nora, after A Doll's House concludes. Wit, artistry, and raw emotion make this piece as impactful as the original drama, especially in this era of "Me too."

The synopsis of A Doll's House, Part 2 from Playbill.com reads, "In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?"

Enjoy a thought-provoking and extraordinary evening as you watch Nora, one of our most important dramatic heroines, return to the home and family she left all those years ago. What will she find? And what will you find as you reexamine her story?

Tickets for A Doll's House, Part 2 can be purchased here. This production will feature an ASL interpreted evening on March 25th. Please visit The Classic's website and social media pages for additional events tied to this show.

Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to the performance. The Classic Theatre will have masks and chairs available for purchase if needed. Masks are required.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is a small nonprofit professional theatre in San Antonio, Texas that is committed to producing excellent theatre that is relevant, diverse, entertaining and transformative. The theatre produces five main stage shows a year, along with a Second Series of smaller productions in partnership with local and national artists. Founded in 2008 by Chris Cheever, Asia Ciaravino, Anthony Ciaravino, Diane Malone, Rick Malone, Terri Peña Ross, and Allan S. Ross; The Classic Theatre has earned more than 70 Alamo Theatre Arts Council (ATAC) Awards and works with The Actor's Equity Association. www.ClassicTheatre.org