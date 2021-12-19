Ziegfeld Theater Will Present COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Ziegfeld Theater will soon present Shakespeare's greatest farce, "Comedy of Errors," directed by Josh Durfey.

The Comedy of Errors is Shakespeare's perfectly written comedy, a wondrous tale of identity, family relations and commerce with society set in California's Gold Rush. This farcical story follows two sets of twins finding their way through Ephesus but not knowing the others exist; they are mistaken for each other and through ridiculous shenanigans find themselves in dire situations. In this two hour sitcom, watch and laugh at this mystical town and it's residents get wrapped up in the chaos.

OPENING NIGHT- Friday January 14, 2022

$5 STUDENT NIGHT- Saturday January 15, 2022- use code: STUDENT

Performance Schedule- Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinee on January 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84403

Run Time: approximately 2 hours

Content Advisory: PG- Parental Guidance Suggested

Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or www.theziegfeldtheater.com .

Tickets: $15 for children, $17 for students and seniors; $19 for adults.

Tickets will no longer be available online one hour prior to the performance.