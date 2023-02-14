Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE

The talented students will present a creative performance with interactive elements that involve the audience throughout.

Feb. 14, 2023  
RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues with another unforgettable, interactive experience with SOUTH VALLEY CREATIVE DANCE on March 11 in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre. The talented students will present a creative performance with interactive elements that involve the audience throughout.

Students ranging from 5th grade through high school will present a beautiful show exploring elements of history through dance and movement. Additionally, audience members will be invited to participate both on stage and from their seats to create a wiggle-friendly environment for all ages.

On a scale from 1-10, the level of interaction will be about a 6, with multiple opportunities for children to participate on stage.

South Valley Creative Dance strives to nurture the child as an artist using creative movement and modern-dance-based training to encourage each student to relate, reflect, and respond to the world around them.

Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4.

