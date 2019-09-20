Wasatch Theatre Presents SOLO Project

Wasatch Theatre Company will host a special event featuring seven local artists who premiered their original one-person plays at The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival in August 2019. "Solo: One Actor, One Hour" performs September 25-28 at Salt Lake Community College, Room 2-128A. Tickets and performance details are available at wasatchtheatre.org.

"It's amazing to have so many talented, local artists involved in one project," said producer and WTC board member Amanda Caraway. "I know many people who wanted to see these plays at the Fringe, but they missed them for one reason or another. Several others want to see them again and bring friends because they're so impactful. It will be one hell of a week!"

The lineup includes the award-winning plays "Genit-Hell-Yeah!" starring Madazon Can-Can, "Love, Ann" starring April Fossen, and "Tennessee Williams and the Battle" starring Ryon J. Sharette. The rest of the plays in the project are "The Heart" starring Kaltin Kirby, "Malleable Vulnerability: an invocation of Self" starring Viviane Turman, "Matchstick Theory" starring Psarah Johnson, and "The Nice Guy" starring Anthony Lovato.

Visit wasatchtheatre.org for a complete schedule, show details and tickets.

"Genit-Hell-Yeah!"

Starring Madazon Can-Can

Sept. 26 at 6:30 PM and Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM

Winner of Outstanding One-Person Show at the 2019 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, this play is an immersive chance to play with everything you thought you knew about Gender, Sex and Being Human. (Warning: Adult content. Audience members must be 18 years of age or older.)

"The Heart"

Starring Kaltin Kirby

Sept. 27 at 5:30 PM and Sept. 28 at 8 PM

The Heart tells the stories of 4 men and 3 women talking about their past experiences of when they "felt alive." The play is a verbatim theatre piece created by Kaltin Kirby and Paul Chaus.

"Love, Ann"

Starring April Fossen

Sept. 25 at 8 PM and Sept. 28 at 5 PM

Winner of the Fringe Pick Award at the 2019 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, this play is a true study of motherhood and addiction. Love, Ann takes an uncompromising look at a tragic, lifelong struggle. Produced in partnership with Pussycat Productions.

"Malleable Vulnerability: an invocation of Self"

Starring Viviane Turman

Sept. 25 at 6:30 PM and Sept. 26 at 8 PM

Via Canvas and theatrical production, this play offers one artist's interpretation of their emotional evolution in consideration of relationships, art, and age-for any lost in the tumultuous discovery of who they are.

"Matchstick Theory"

Starring Psarah Johnson

Sept. 27 at 7 PM and Sept. 28 at 2 PM

This powerful, hopeful one-woman show is written and performed by an artist who has lived her entire life with a disability and in chronic pain. She shares her experiences and looks for possibilities.

"The Nice Guy"

Starring Anthony Lovato

Sept. 26 at 9:30 PM and Sept. 28 at 9:30 PM

The journey of a man and how he became afflicted by The Nice Guy Syndrome. We see the ways it impacted his life over time and how he was able to overcome it.

"Tennessee Williams and the Battle"

Starring Ryon J. Sharette

Sept. 27 at 8:30 PM and Sept. 28 at 6:30 PM

Winner of the Best of FF Award at the 2019 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, in this play Tennessee Williams contends with depression and anxiety, a lost love affair, the nature of being a struggling artist, and the cost of selling out.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You