Video: THE SECRET GARDEN Opens at Central Wyoming College

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"Come Gather and Sing and Welcome the Spring" at Central Wyoming College this weekend at The Secret Garden. Performances run through March 29 at 7 p.m. All new footage from curtain call on opening night has been released. Check out the video!

The cast features Rhiannon Neale as Mary Lennox, Coulter Neale as Archibald Craven, Arizona Davis as Lily Craven, Lily Draper as Martha, Jeremy Swanton as Dickon, Micah McLaughlin as Colin Craven, Patrick Bergin as Ben Weatherstaff, Sam Tower as Capitain Albert Lennox, Jennifer Neely as Mrs. Medlock, Dawn Bennett as Mrs. Winthrop, Madi Mahew as Ayah, Qwanell Davis as Fakir, Matt Hartman as Major Holmes, Suzie Herrington as Claire Holmes, Madeline Dike as Lieutenant Wright, Krysten Winn as Alice, David Susanka as Lieutenant Shaw, Violet Cashe as Mrs. Shaw, Tim Strong as Major Shelley, Zoe Taylor as Jane. The show also features a youth chorus of young performers including Ann Lillian Whitmore, Isa Vargas, Phoebe Susanka, Sapphyra Taylor, and Zeke Neale.

This production is directed by Annette Benn-Thornton with musical direction by Coulter Neale and Kimber Tower. Production Management by Alec Henderson. Costume design by Kara Hancock. Assistant Costume Manager Zoe Taylor. Hair and Make-Up by Lily Draper. Choreography by Kadie Cook and Isabelle Tower. Scenic Design by Drew Thornton. Lighting Design by Colt Lawson and Drew Thornton. Sound by Kenzie Harrison. Audio Visuals by Alex Tower.

Central Wyoming College Theatre invites audiences into a world of memory, mystery and renewal with its upcoming production of "The Secret Garden" at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center. Performances run through March 29 at 7 p.m. The beloved musical will feature nine performances and a cast of 25 performers and the Youth Chorus, bringing youthful energy and emotional depth to the production. The production runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with a book by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. This Tony-winning musical follows young Mary Lennox as she discovers that life can be revived even where it seems to have vanished. Through a secret project of simple labor and a connection to the earth, she breathes new life into a forgotten garden and a family long paralyzed by grief: a hauntingly beautiful story about the persistence of life in the most dormant spaces.