Video: Production Highlights: BONNIE & CLYDE at Pioneer Theatre Company

Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's BONNIE & CLYDE - playing now through March 9. In the video, watch previews of the music featuring lyrics by Don Black and music by Frank Wildhorn including "God's Arms Are Always Open" performed by Christian Brailsford and Company, "How 'Bout a Dance?" performed by Alanna Saunders, "When I Drive" performed by Michael William Nigro and Dan DeLuca and "This World Will Remember Us" performed by Michael William Nigro and Alanna Saunders.

The video was captured by BW Productions, and edited by Sophie White with audio mixed by Aaron Hubbard.

Leading the cast are PTC alum Alanna Saunders as Bonnie Parker and PTC newcomer Michael William Nigro as Clyde Barrow.

Also featured in the cast are PTC alumni Mary Fanning Driggs as Cumie Barrow; Gina Milo as Blanche Barrow; and Daniel Simons as Henry Barrow/Frank Hamer.

Making their respective PTC debuts are April Armstrong as Emma Parker; Christian Brailsford; Dan DeLuca as Buck Barrow; Ben Jacoby as Ted Hinton; and ensemble members Alexander Ríos, Saidu Sinlah, and Summerisa Stevens.

Also returning to PTC are ensemble members Ashlen Boresow, Jordan Cruz and Brynoch Rammell. Making their PTC debuts are ensemble members Kira Knorr and Miranda Maurin.

Sharing the role of Young Bonnie are Penny Hodson and Elisabeth Wilkins. Sharing the role of Young Clyde are PTC alumni Daniel Michael Sorokine and Kiyan R. Wyness.

Gerry McIntyre directs and choreographs Bonnie & Clyde. His previous work at Pioneer Theatre Company includes Putting It Together, Ain't Misbehavin', and Once on This Island.

McIntyre is joined on the Creative Team by Musical Director/Choreographer Tom Griffin; Scenic Designer Bryce Cutler; Costume Designer K.L. Alberts; Lighting Designer José Santiago; Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard; and Hair & Makeup Designer Tami Lee Thompson. James O. Hansen* is Production Stage Manager.

Bonnie & Clyde runs from February 23 through March 9 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.