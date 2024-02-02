Video: Get A First Look At Hale Center Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

On stage January 29th through March 30th on the Young Living Centre Stage.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Dive into a world of timeless melodies and heartwarming traditions with 'Fiddler on the Roof' at Hale Centre Theatre!  Experience the magic of this classic, celebrating the bonds of family and cherished customs.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards... one of the most beloved Broadway musicals of all time graces HCT's Centre Stage! It's 1905 .... Tevye and Golde lovingly shepherd their 5 daughters through education, romance and marriage in the face of powerful persecution. Jewish tradition and unbreakable faith is their guide. This tender, joyful and heartrending theatrical gem all about family sings with extraordinary music ... Sunrise, Sunset ... If I Were a Rich Man ... Tradition! and sings anew with HALE's world-class staging! By Stein, Bock and Harnick. This will sell out!







