VIDEO: Last Chance to See A CHRISTMAS STORY at Tuacahn Center For the Arts

This hilarious musical is sure to warm your heart and tickle your funny bone becoming "A major award" of the 2021 holiday season.

Dec. 22, 2021  

This classic holiday tale centers on a mischievous, bespectacled boy, Ralphie, who dreams of getting a BB-gun for Christmas. In the weeks before the big holiday, Ralphie, his friends and his family get into all kinds of situations - including run-ins with a bully with "yellow eyes," a tongue stuck to a flagpole, a bar of soap in the mouth, a garish leg lamp, and a Chinese Christmas dinner. This hilarious musical is sure to warm your heart and tickle your funny bone becoming "A major award" of the 2021 holiday season.

Check out footage below!

The show closes tonight, December 22.

For more information visit: https://www.tuacahn.org/show/winter/


