VIDEO: Get A First Look at NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company

Through January 27th.
POPULAR
Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of NATIVE GARDENS from January 12-27, 2024. From award-winning playwright Karen Zacarías (The Book Club Play) comes a contemporary comedy that reminds us: we can’t always choose our neighbors.
Rising attorney Pablo and his doctoral candidate (and very pregnant) wife Tania, have just purchased a D.C. home next to a well-established couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.
Zacarías’ hilariously biting play sees well-intentioned neighbors turned into feuding enemies in a garden party Culture Clash for the ages.
Native Gardens is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Tickets available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961.
Videos
|A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Regalo Theater Company (1/05-1/20) PHOTOS
|Anastasia
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/17-10/18)
|Disney's Frozen
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/03-10/17)
|Jersey Boys (PG Rated)
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/13-10/19)
|Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (11/22-12/21)
|Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (6/21-8/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You