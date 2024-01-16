VIDEO: Get A First Look at NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company

Through January 27th.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of NATIVE GARDENS from January 12-27, 2024. From award-winning playwright Karen Zacarías (The Book Club Play) comes a contemporary comedy that reminds us: we can’t always choose our neighbors.

Rising attorney Pablo and his doctoral candidate (and very pregnant) wife Tania, have just purchased a D.C. home next to a well-established couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

Zacarías’ hilariously biting play sees well-intentioned neighbors turned into feuding enemies in a garden party Culture Clash for the ages.

Native Gardens is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961.







Review: NATIVE GARDENS is Blossoming at Pioneer Theatre Company Photo
Review: NATIVE GARDENS is Blossoming at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company’s blossoming production of NATIVE GARDENS is both thought provoking and flat out entertaining thanks to the timely script, solid performances, and extraordinary set. If you’re wondering whether this is one worth seeing, stop wondering and just go. 

Repertory Dance Theatres REGALIA Challenges Non-Dancers To Choreograph On a Professional C Photo
Repertory Dance Theatre's REGALIA Challenges Non-Dancers To Choreograph On a Professional Company

RDT's REGALIA challenges non-dancers to choreograph on a professional company. Join the audience for a fabulous party and watch as new works are created.

Utah Symphony Adds New Music to the Classical Repertoire Photo
Utah Symphony Adds New Music to the Classical Repertoire

The Utah Symphony is set to mesmerize audiences with a series of captivating premiere performances that underscore the state's deep appreciation for the arts while also highlighting the orchestra's international reputation.

Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater Photo
Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater

The national tour of SIX THE MUSICAL, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is changing “herstory” with its catchy songs, stirring performances, and messages of empowerment.  There’s nothing else quite like SIX, and there’s no better time to check it out than right here at the Eccles! 

