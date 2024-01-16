VIDEO: Get A First Look at NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah premiere of NATIVE GARDENS from January 12-27, 2024. From award-winning playwright Karen Zacarías (The Book Club Play) comes a contemporary comedy that reminds us: we can’t always choose our neighbors.

Rising attorney Pablo and his doctoral candidate (and very pregnant) wife Tania, have just purchased a D.C. home next to a well-established couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

Zacarías’ hilariously biting play sees well-intentioned neighbors turned into feuding enemies in a garden party Culture Clash for the ages.

Native Gardens is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961.



